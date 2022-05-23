ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jennifer Lopez says sleep is her biggest beauty secret

GMA
GMA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MGzkf_0fn0g7Eo00

Jennifer Lopez is dishing about all her beauty secrets.

In her latest On the JLo newsletter, the superstar, who announced that she would be sharing all her beauty tips with her followers, said that getting enough shut-eye is her most important beauty secret of all.

"We don't value sleep," Lopez wrote. "We value grinding and working hard -- and admittedly, nobody gets caught up in that rat race more than me. I've found, however, that sleep to me is the most underrated beauty secret out there."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fnKtr_0fn0g7Eo00
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters, FILE - PHOTO: Jennifer Lopez attends a special screening of the film "Marry Me" at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, Feb. 8, 2022.
MORE: Jennifer Lopez shares details on Ben Affleck's romantic 'bubble bath' proposal

The "Jenny from the Block" singer said she gets at least 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night, and it's part of her tenets of JLo Beauty and what she calls her five S's: sunscreen, serum, supplements, sano (what she calls "vivir," which translates from Spanish as "to live") and sleep.

Lopez said she became more cognizant of her sleep schedule after experiencing a panic attack "brought on by exhaustion."

"One day, I was sitting in a trailer, and all the work and the stress it brought with it, coupled with not enough sleep to recuperate mentally, caught up with me," she wrote. "I went from feeling totally normal, to thinking about what I needed to do that day and all of a sudden I felt as if I couldn't move... I was completely frozen."

She continued: "I had made my work such an all-consuming priority and let my own self-care needs go completely (even as simple as sleeping or taking 10 minutes to just relax). I found myself feeling physically paralyzed, I couldn't see clearly, and then the physical symptoms I was having started to scare me and the fear compounded itself."

Lopez said she was taken to the doctor who told her that she needed to sleep more. Since then, she's tried to catch as many hours of sleep as she can, and she also embarked on a wellness journey.

The National Sleep Foundation recommends 7 to 9 hours of sleep for adults. Teens should get between 8 and 10 hours, and children from ages 6 to 13 should get between 9 and 11 hours.

MORE: Your guide to a perfect night's sleep

Doctors say poor sleep can affect your health.

"Sleep is when our body recharges, restores, resets, repairs," ABC News' chief medical correspondent Dr. Ashton said. " It is a necessity. "

For Lopez, sleep has helped her tremendously. She's also seen the positive effects of longer sleep on her skin.

"As I slept more and took care of myself, I realized it was about pro-living versus anti-aging," she said. "Sometimes I wake up and say, 'Wow! I just lost 10 years off my face!' That's what a good night's sleep can do for you, and it accumulates over time. ... So go get your sleep!"

MORE: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged again

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Posts Sultry Photo As Her Romance With John Miller Heats Up

Trying to get John Miller's attention? Jennifer Garner posted a sultry snapshot via Instagram on Monday, May 16. "What a little peanut. 👧🏻 Shot by three incredible artists who are no longer with us: 📸😇: #HerbRitts💄😇: #PaulStarr💆🏻‍♀️😇: #RayAllington.😘: @kristasmith🖊: @m1keh0gan," the actress, 50, captioned the old school photo. Of course, people loved the throwback. One person wrote, "Absolutely stunning! They captured your incredible essence perfectly.I'm so sorry they are no longer with us. This photo of you honors them in a powerful way. Thank you for sharing 🙏 ❤️," while another added, "🔥Wow wow wow. Beauty for daysssssss🔥."A third...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Just Dropped A Bombshell About Her 'Terrifying' Panic Attacks: 'I Thought I Was Losing My Mind'

Jennifer Lopez didn’t just share three gorgeous PDA-filled pictures of herself with fiancé Ben Affleck in the latest On The JLo newsletter. The 52-year-old Marry Me star also used it as an opportunity to share a very candid confession about her past with her fans – in particular, how she used to suffer what she described as “terrifying” panic attacks! We had no idea!
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Marc Anthony Is Engaged to a 23-Year-Old Model a Month After Ex J-Lo’s Engagement to Ben

Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity engagements of 2022 include Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Josh Duhamel and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year, and we can’t wait to see these weddings. Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2022 come after a year of star-studded engagements the year before from famous couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker; Britney Spears and Sam Asghari; and Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Kardashian and Barker, who started dating in December 2020, announced their engagement in October 2021 with...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
People

Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker (Again!) in Micro-Mini Wedding Dress and Hooded Veil

Kourtney Kardashian once again brought the bridal vibes. Over the weekend, The Kardashians star, 43, legally married fiancé Travis Barker, 46, in Santa Barbara with a few close friends and family members in attendance following their much talked-about "practice wedding" in Las Vegas on April 4. And her outfit was very much in line with the couple's rock star-influenced aesthetic.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Look-A-Like Daughter Apple Stuns In White Gown On Her 18th Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow gushed about her baby girl, Apple, on her 18th birthday! The Oscar winner, 49, took to her Instagram on Saturday, May 14, to share a heartwarming tribute to her look-a-like daughter, whom she shares with her Coldplay lead singer ex Chris Martin. The sweet message included a stunning photo of Apple posing in a mirror as she slayed in a gorgeous white gown. They grow up so fast!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna: 1st Photos Of The Singer Out & About 6 Days After Giving Birth

Rihanna dressed down in an oversized sweatshirt and black sweatpants for her first outing since giving birth on May 13. In photos, seen below, Ri is seen heading into the back seat of a black SUV in Los Angeles on May 19, just six days after she welcomed her baby boy. She was spotted with a bodyguard in the pics, with her little one, as well as partner, A$AP Rocky, nowhere in sight.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Secrets#Sunscreen#Rat Race
Page Six

Kris Jenner’s dress for Kourtney’s wedding draws ‘Schitt’s Creek’ comparisons

These iconic TV matriarchs have more in common than you think. Kris Jenner walked eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian down the aisle at her Italian wedding to Travis Barker on Sunday wearing a blush Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown covered in sequins and feathers. The look made an impact — so much so that social media users couldn’t help but draw comparisons to the over-the-top dress “Schitt’s Creek” character Moira Rose wore to the premiere of her fictional movie, “The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening,” on the hit show. One TikTok user posted a video comparing the two fashionable moms with the...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Kylie Jenner’s New Son and Her Daughter Stormi Cameo in Her Met Gala Video

Watch: Met Gala RECAP: Kim Loses 16 Lbs., Kourt's Theme & WTF Fashion. Married to the Met—and to the mom life. On May 4, Kylie Jenner—who wore a bridal-inspired look to the 2022 Met Gala—posted a behind-the-scenes YouTube video called Married to the Met. The montage gave a peek inside the crew who were by Kylie's side ahead of the May 2 event, including Kylie's daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and Kylie's son, 3 months, who was formerly named Wolf Webster. Kylie shares both children with boyfriend Travis Scott.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Could Be The Latest Celebs Moving To Australia, But It’s Not What You Think

In the past, quite a few Australians have come to the United States and made their mark in the entertainment industry – Nicole Kidman, Rebel Wilson, the Wolverine himself Hugh Jackman, just to name a few. Now, though, we’re starting to see an opposite trend where noteworthy celebs such as Chris Hemsworth and Zac Efron are moving their home bases to the outback instead. Locals reportedly weren’t happy about the sudden influx of famous faces, and they probably won’t be happy still. Speculation has it that Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, could very well be the next to take the 100-degree (Fahrenheit) plunge, but hold on, it’s not what you think.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

What Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa's Relationship Is Like Now Amid His ‘Casual’ Eiza González Romance

It didn't take long for a source to speak out about how Jason Momoa's surprise new “casual” romance with Eiza González is affecting his relationship with his ex Lisa Bonet, with whom he shares two children, 14-year-old Lola and 13-year-old Nakoa-Wolf. A source made it clear to Entertainment Tonight: Bonet and Momoa are still on good terms. The former couple was together for nearly 20 years before announcing their split this January. They married in October 2017 and first started dating in 2005.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Makes Out With Chase Sui Wonders While Trying Not To Be Killed In New Movie Trailer

Cover your eyes, Kim Kardashian! The makeup mogul’s boyfriend Pete Davidson locks lips with another woman in the new trailer for Bodies Bodies Bodies. Released on Tuesday (April 26), the clip (below) is the latest offering from famed horror production house A24. The dark comedy places the Saturday Night Live funnyman at a weekend mansion party with a group of 20-something influencers who find themselves without internet access and with a whole slew of bodies piling up. Pete plays David, who packs on the PDA with Emma, played by actress Chase Sui Wonders.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Grabs Jennifer Lopez’s Backside As She Gets Into The Car On Date Night

Ben Affleck was such a gentleman on his latest date night with his fiancee Jennifer Lopez. The Oscar winner, 49, was seen holding J.Lo’s backside as she stepped into a car following their romantic dinner at Italian restaurant Nerano in Beverly Hills on May 24. Jennifer, 52, looked gorgeous in a tan sweater dress with a suede belt and a matching pair of high heels. The “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker styled her hair in a neat bun, while she donned a pair of small chic earrings.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Reveals Relationship Status With Scott Disick After Miami Hangout

Larsa Pippen, 47, has set the record straight regarding her relationship with Scott Disick, 38. After Kim Kardashian‘s former bestie and Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex hung out in Miami, Florida on April 20, speculation ran rampant that the two had become something more than just friends. But that’s not the case, at least according to Larsa, who told Page Six on May 5 that she has an “organic friendship” with Scott.
MIAMI, FL
GMA

GMA

52K+
Followers
7K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy