Tallahassee, FL

Omega Lamplighters hold first fundraising gala, celebrates senior graduates

By Micah Cho
 3 days ago
Omega Lamplighters honored their seniors on Sunday while raising money for the next generation.

The Lamplighters held their first annual scholarship Gala in Tallahassee, their goal was to raise $25,000 to keep their mission of mentoring Tallahassee youth going.

Board member Royle King Sr. says through continued fundraising efforts, they hope to create more access to the lamplighters for children in the community.

"We have some of the Alumni here that have graduated through the program that have gone on to the military, gone on to college and have gone on to be very productive citizens so every kid that we can save is very positive for the community," said King Sr.

Royle King Sr. adds that they are also trying to expand their location and presence, right now the lamplighters are located at Railroad Village.

