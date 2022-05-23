ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citadel Mall shooting suspect in custody

By Andy Koen
 7 days ago
Two young people were hospitalized Sunday night following a shooting at the Citadel Mall around 6:15 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a 12-year-old girl who had been shot in the chest and began rendering first aid. They believe she was an innocent bystander.

Officers later found the other victim, a juvenile boy, who had also been shot in the chest. They think that he was walking home from the shooting scene when paramedics found him along Delaware Drive north of the mall property.

Investigators believe he was the intended target of the shooter who is also a juvenile boy. The shooter is now in custody.

Both the 12-year-old girl and the underage boy are recovering in the hospital. The boy was also placed under arrest in the hospital on an unrelated homicide warrant.

Officers do not believe there is a threat to the public.
Nostrildumas
7d ago

He is the shooter, he’s not a suspect. He doesn’t need to be convicted to call him a shooter. Let’s get this 💩 right.

