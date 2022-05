(Omaha, NE) -- Public hearings on approving a redevelopment agreement between the city of Omaha and Harrison at Saddle Creek have been postponed for the Memorial Day Weekend. The first reading of the proposed plan was supposed to happen at Omaha's City Council meeting on Tuesday the 24th, But City Council President, Pete Festerson, says it will be held in a couple of weeks to avoid the interruption of the holiday weekend ahead.

