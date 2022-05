When Boulder senior Lily Chitambar lost the first set of her Class 5A No. 1 singles state title match two weeks back, she didn’t fret. No, the returning state champion knew she just had to make a few adjustments, and the folks at Gates Tennis Center was happy to help her re-tune her instrument before she returned to the court for set two against Fairview sophomore Quinn Bernthal.

BOULDER, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO