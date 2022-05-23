ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

X’s suffer 5-run 7th inning in Kane County series sweep over Sioux City

By Noah Sacco
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sS7rU_0fn0d1yf00

SIOUX CITY, IOWA – The Kane County Cougars sweep the three game series from the Explorers by a score of 7-6.

In game three it was the Explorers offense that got off to a hot start in the first. The Explorers brought up eight of nine batters and scored three runs. Sebastian Zawada started the scoring by driving home Nate Samson. Gabe Snyder doubled not long after to plate Trey Martin and Zawada. This all came with two outs and the Explorers led 3-0.

In the second, the Cougars scored their first run off a lost ball in the sun by Martin.

In the third, the Cougars threatened to score again but Cornelius Randolph missed third on his way home attempting to score and was called out on an appeal by the X’s. The run that didn’t count kept it a 3-1 ballgame.

The last run Patrick Ledet gave up to the Cougars, before being relieved, came the way of a solo home run by BJ Lopez.

Patrick Ledet went six and gave up two runs. He gave up six hits and one walk while striking out five.

For the Cougars, Ben Allison (2-0) got the win. Healso went six giving up five. Allison allowed eight hits while walking three and striking out one.

After the Cougars scored their run in the fifth, the Explorers came right back and scored two of their own. Nick Franklin hit a two run homer which was his fourth of the year pushing Sioux City’s lead back to three runs, 5-2.

The Cougars offense took the lead after a five run seventh. Lopez hit a sac fly that scored Anderson, Alexis Pantoja scored on a pass ball, Ernie De La Trinidad scored on an RBI single. Then Cornelius Randolph and Jimmy Kerrigan scored on Steve Lombardozzi’s double to make it a 7-5 game.

In the eighth Chase Harris hit a solo shot, for his first of the year, to make it a 7-6 ballgame. The Explorers could not make a comeback happen and that would be the final score of the game.

Tyler Koch (0-2) picked up the loss for the Explorers.

The Explorers will travel to Lincoln to play the Lincoln Saltdogs Tuesday May 24th with first pitch of the three game series set for 11:05 am.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

CHICAGO, IL
