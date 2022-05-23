ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Vietnam deputy PM says realising 2022 growth target a 'huge challenge'

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

HANOI, May 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam is facing a huge challenge to deliver on its economic growth target of 6.0% to 6.5% for this year, due to domestic and external factors, a deputy prime minister said on Monday.

“In the face of domestic and international developments, it’s a huge challenge to realise 2022 targets, including a target for an economic growth of 6.0%-6.5%,” Le Van Thanh told the National Assembly, referring to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, high inflation pressures and the pandemic. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)

