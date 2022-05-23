ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Dale Jr., fans rip NASCAR All-Star Race format, late caution, Texas Motor Speedway track

By Stefan Stevenson
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yJs6X_0fn0cX0300

Ryan Blaney held on to win NASCAR’s All-Star Race Sunday night at Texas Motor Speedway but racing fans are not happy.

At least many of them voicing their opinions on social media aren’t.

If it wasn’t the track at TMS, it was NASCAR’s All-Star Race format, or it was a late caution flag that many were convinced was going to cost Blaney his rightful $1 million winnings .

It wasn’t just fans complaining either. Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed his displeasure early during the race on Twitter.

“Stage 1 was about as fun as a rice cake,” Earnhardt Jr. posted of the four-stage race. When someone defended the honor of a certain flavored rice cake, Earnhardt Jr. amended his previous message. “OK, plain rice cake.”

Although Blaney held on to win , the gripes about TMS’s quad oval track persisted throughout the race and beyond.

“The track is junk, the format was complicated, and they throw a yellow for nothing,” posted one fan, echoing the sentiments of many.

“And once again, if a racetrack needs a bunch of cautions to make it more entertaining it’s probably not a good racetrack,” Darian Gilliam posted.

“This is how you lose fans,” Twitter user William Richard said. “What an absolute fraud of a finish.”

Said Twitter user Millad Radman: “Just an awful night for NASCAR. A terrible track, terrible race control, just awful all around. A night to forget.”

Earnhardt was back with another eye-opening comment as the race came to an end.

“NASCAR is gonna gladly let you debate the window net so as you don’t reflect on how ridiculous that yellow flag situation was as Blaney was crossing the finish line to win,” he posted.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremiah Davis
Person
Clint Bowyer
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Tyler Reddick
Person
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Person
Dale Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Motor Speedway#Nascar All Star Race#Race Track#Tms#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
2K+
Followers
570
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy