Dale Jr., fans rip NASCAR All-Star Race format, late caution, Texas Motor Speedway track

Ryan Blaney held on to win NASCAR’s All-Star Race Sunday night at Texas Motor Speedway but racing fans are not happy.

At least many of them voicing their opinions on social media aren’t.

If it wasn’t the track at TMS, it was NASCAR’s All-Star Race format, or it was a late caution flag that many were convinced was going to cost Blaney his rightful $1 million winnings .

It wasn’t just fans complaining either. Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed his displeasure early during the race on Twitter.

“Stage 1 was about as fun as a rice cake,” Earnhardt Jr. posted of the four-stage race. When someone defended the honor of a certain flavored rice cake, Earnhardt Jr. amended his previous message. “OK, plain rice cake.”

Although Blaney held on to win , the gripes about TMS’s quad oval track persisted throughout the race and beyond.

“The track is junk, the format was complicated, and they throw a yellow for nothing,” posted one fan, echoing the sentiments of many.

“And once again, if a racetrack needs a bunch of cautions to make it more entertaining it’s probably not a good racetrack,” Darian Gilliam posted.

“This is how you lose fans,” Twitter user William Richard said. “What an absolute fraud of a finish.”

Said Twitter user Millad Radman: “Just an awful night for NASCAR. A terrible track, terrible race control, just awful all around. A night to forget.”

Earnhardt was back with another eye-opening comment as the race came to an end.

“NASCAR is gonna gladly let you debate the window net so as you don’t reflect on how ridiculous that yellow flag situation was as Blaney was crossing the finish line to win,” he posted.