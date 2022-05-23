ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Warriors take 3-0 series lead in road win over Mavs

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ul9ao_0fn0cAwa00

DALLAS (KRON) — The Warriors took a commanding 3-0 series lead with a 109-100 win over the Mavericks in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals Sunday evening in Dallas. Golden State can punch its ticket to the NBA Finals with a win on Tuesday in Dallas.

The play of the night was a poster-worthy dunk by Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins who took flight over Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic.

Warriors Notables

  • Stephen Curry: 31 points (10-20 FG, 5-10 3PT), 11 assists
  • Andrew Wiggins : 27 points (11-20 FG), 11 rebounds

Wiggins played a team-high 40 minutes and scored a playoff career-high, the Warriors said. However, Otto Porter Jr. left the game early due to foot soreness, according to KRON4’s Jason Dumas .

Mavericks Notables

  • Doncic: 40 points (11-23 FG, 14-17 FT)
Game 4 will be back in Dallas on Tuesday with a 6 p.m. tipoff. It will be televised on TNT. The Warriors have a chance to make it back to the NBA Finals since 2019 when they lost to the Toronto Raptors.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

