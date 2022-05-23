Warriors take 3-0 series lead in road win over Mavs

DALLAS (KRON) — The Warriors took a commanding 3-0 series lead with a 109-100 win over the Mavericks in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals Sunday evening in Dallas. Golden State can punch its ticket to the NBA Finals with a win on Tuesday in Dallas.

The play of the night was a poster-worthy dunk by Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins who took flight over Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic.

Warriors Notables

Stephen Curry: 31 points (10-20 FG, 5-10 3PT), 11 assists

Andrew Wiggins : 27 points (11-20 FG), 11 rebounds

Wiggins played a team-high 40 minutes and scored a playoff career-high, the Warriors said. However, Otto Porter Jr. left the game early due to foot soreness, according to KRON4’s Jason Dumas .

Mavericks Notables

Doncic: 40 points (11-23 FG, 14-17 FT)

Game 4 will be back in Dallas on Tuesday with a 6 p.m. tipoff. It will be televised on TNT. The Warriors have a chance to make it back to the NBA Finals since 2019 when they lost to the Toronto Raptors.

