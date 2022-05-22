ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Historic Denver Colorado Buildings That Have Stood the Test of Time

By Kelsey Nistel
Mix 104.3 KMXY
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are many examples of Colorado's interesting western history remaining throughout the state. These places paint a picture of how life used to look in...

Westword

Jim Benemann's Long Goodbye From CBS4 Denver

Jim Benemann first landed a gig in Denver television news in the 1970s, and he's been a staple of the local airwaves for most of the years since then, primarily at CBS4 Denver, where he's held down one of the main anchor chairs since 2003. But this week, Benemann, a multi-time winner of Westword's Best of Denver award for top TV anchor, announced that he plans to retire at year's end.
Mix 104.3 KMXY

See What Remains in the Abandoned Ghost Town of Carson, Colorado

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If Colorado ghost towns are on your bucket list this summer you'll have plenty to select from. The Centennial State is home to over 300 of them just waiting out in the woods to be respectfully rediscovered.
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Colorado Ranked As One of the Best States For Millennials

There are tons of things to enjoy in Colorado, and as it turns out Millennials absolutely love the state. According to a new report from Wallethub, Colorado has made the 2022 national rankings as one of the best states for Millennials. Methodology for Determining National Rankings. Wallethub based its rankings...
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Colorado

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Westword

Most Dangerous Streets in Denver Now

Denver has many streets that present dangers to drivers, pedestrians, motorcyclists and bike riders. But twenty stand out above the rest, and six have each seen more than 100 traffic deaths or serious injuries in under a decade. Since 2020, Westword has compiled lists of the most dangerous streets in...
iheart.com

This Is The Most Hippie Town In Colorado

You'll know a hippie when you see one. Originating as members of a flower-power counterculture during the 1960s, nowadays they're free spirits on college campuses or stoners who embrace nature. Since they're such an iconic part of American culture, there's always a place for them to call home. That's where...
KDVR.com

What does it take to buy a gun in Colorado?

Colorado gun shops are a line of defense in helping keep guns out of the wrong hands. Who is restricted from buying a firearm in Colorado?. Landscaper leaves job unfinished after homeowner …. Arapahoe Sheriff changes take-home car policy to …. Temperatures to hit 80s next several days, storms …
denverite.com

Denver one-bedroom rent jumped a massive almost 27% over the past year

Rent continues to rise in Denver and nationwide. Denver’s median one-bedroom rent rose a shocking 26.6% from this time last year, according to data from the online rental site Zumper. That year-over-year growth far surpasses the also high rise in rates the city experienced, year over year, in recent months.
Axios Denver

Miller moth season arrives in Colorado

If you're chasing miller moths under your light fixtures, you're not alone. What's happening: Millions of moths are making their annual migration from Colorado's Eastern Plains to the mountains in search of flowers.A mix of weather conditions, including a dry spring limiting flower supply that propelled the moths westward, is boosting their numbers along the Front Range.What they're saying: A "strong migration" is likely this year, Frank Krell, senior curator of entomology at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, tells Axios Denver.Yes, but: To the relief of many in the Denver metro, the swarm is unlikely to be as extreme as it was in 2020, he notes. Be smart: The best way to keep the critters out of your house and continuing on their westerly way is to flip off your porch light.Otherwise, "they can't get away from it," Krell tells us. Fun facts: Miller moth larvae are known as army cutworms and grow primarily in wheat and other crop fields.The insects are also a significant food source for a range of animals, including birds, bats and even bears.
Colorado Newsline

Lauren Boebert, Don Coram clash at first debate ahead of GOP primary for Colorado’s 3rd District

State Sen. Don Coram tried to paint himself as a moderate, experienced alternative to incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert during the first debate between the candidates ahead of the Republican primary elections. “As George Washington said in his farewell address, our biggest threat to our young republic is excessive partisanship. We have a nation that […] The post Lauren Boebert, Don Coram clash at first debate ahead of GOP primary for Colorado’s 3rd District appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
9NEWS

40 things to do in Colorado this Memorial Day weekend

COLORADO, USA — Coloradans will honor those who have died in the service of our country with parades, ceremonies and remembrances across the state this Memorial Day weekend. The Junior College Baseball World Series is back in Grand Junction, and Colorado's water parks open for the season. The holiday...
Axios Denver

Denver's airport is about to get bonkers

The snaking security lines at Denver International Airport could grow even longer this summer, thanks to travel demand expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels. Why it matters: Travel hiccups are a real pain. And after the height of COVID lockdowns and restrictions, people are ready to get a move on.By the numbers: The average wait for security check and passport control at Denver's airport is 26.4 minutes — far from the worst among 38 other U.S. international airports analyzed by Bounce, a luggage storage company. Data: Bounce; Note: Security check data is as of March 10 and includes all departing passengers....
Westword

These Are the Colorado Counties Where COVID Is Getting Bad Again

On May 20, Jefferson County Public Health announced that Jeffco had moved from COVID-19 Community Level Low to Community Level Medium after exceeding 200 cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days — a metric established by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. New COVID-19 hospital admissions were up as well, hitting 6.4 per 100,000 residents.
highlandsranchherald.net

This Littleton detox center feels like a relaxing hotel

Each private room has a queen bed covered in a plush, gray comforter, plus a flat-screen TV and a remote control to browse Netflix and Hulu. For lunch and dinner, restaurant menus circulate and meals arrive via Uber Eats. Guests can log into their jobs from their rooms or read...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Awful Highway Expansions in Denver and Portland are Halted

State transportation agencies halted proposals to widen freeways in Denver and Portland amid rising costs, lawsuits, and stark questions about the projects’ destructive effects on the environment. On May 16, the Colorado Department of Transportation abandoned plans to enlarge a stretch of Interstate 25 through central Denver after acknowledging...
