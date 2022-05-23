ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Andrew Wiggins posterizes Luka Doncic with monster dunk in Game 3

By Alex Espinoza
95.7 The Game
95.7 The Game
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N6dlU_0fn0brQG00

Luka Doncic tried, but he couldn’t stop from being posterized by Andrew Wiggins on Sunday night.

In the fourth quarter of Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, the Warriors forward threw down an absolutely huge slam while making contact with Doncic. The Mavericks superstar threw his head back and initially drew a charge call on Wiggins, but the refs overturned the call after a successful challenge by Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

“It was unbelievable," Steph Curry said. "And we got to see 800 replays because of the challenge so appreciate you, (referee) Marc (Davis). That was nice."

The dunk was mind-blowing by itself, but the fact Luka kinda flopped and Kerr’s challenge was successful must have given the Warriors an extra feeling of satisfaction. It marked the highlight of a 109-100 win by Golden State to take a 3-0 series lead.

"That one was on Luka," Draymond Green said after the game. "It just means more. When you get a poster on a superstar like that, it just means a little bit more."

Given the magnitude of the dunk and the moment, Wiggins was relatively ho-hum about the slam after the game. But that's on brand for the humble All-Star.

"Feeling the energy," Wiggins said. "That's the main thing when I saw the rim. That's all I seen. They tried to take it away from me but Steve challenged and won. So I thank him for that."

Even Luka had to tip his cap to Wiggins after the game.

"I got hit a little bit," Doncic said. "But that was impressive, I'm not gonna lie. I saw a video of it and I was like, 'Oof.' That was pretty incredible. I wish I had those bunnies."

That wasn't the only notable slam Wiggs threw down. A couple minutes later, he also flew in for a left-handed putback dunk.

"He was looking like Dominique Wilkins out there with the dunks he was throwing down," Klay Thompson said.

Wiggins finished with 27 points, a new playoff career high, 11 rebounds and a game-high +22 in plus/minus. He went 11-of-20 from the field and attempted more than 17 field goals for the first time in his playoff career. Through the first eight games this playoffs, Wiggins averaged 13.3 shots.

Wiggins has been a monster this series for the Warriors, as he played a chief role in shutting down Luka in Game 1 and holding him to two points after halftime.

"You don’t win in the playoffs without guys like Wiggs," Kerr said. "It’s been a brilliant year for him and it’s continued in the postseason."

This isn’t the first monster dunk Wiggins has thrown down this playoffs, as he also dunked hard on Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke in the second round. In the regular season, Wiggins posterized his friend and former Minnesota Timberwolves teammate Karl Anthony-Towns.

Like picking a favorite child, Wiggs can't pick a favorite dunk.

"I feel like I got a lot of nice posters," Wiggins said. "I'll let you guys decide. I don't even know."

Golden State has been prodding Wiggins to stay aggressive and show off his athleticism all season. This series he has been producing at a very high level on both ends of the floor. Considering he slumped in the second half of the regular season after making his first All-Star team, it's been quite the resurgence from Wiggins on the big stage.

"Absolutely incredible," Draymond said. "He's been attacking like that. That's always been our battle cry to him not to lay the ball up but to go dunk. He's been attacking like that all playoffs. He's got a couple posters this playoffs."

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic’s bold 6-word message after Mavs’ Game 4 win will piss off Warriors fans

No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the playoffs, but Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is not giving up just yet. After helping the Mavs win Game 4 and cut the Golden State Warriors’ lead to 3-1, Doncic shared his belief that they still have a fighting chance to win the series. And in his postgame presser, the Slovenian guard doubled down on that and shared that he is confident they can bag three straight wins to make it to the NBA Finals.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Draymond Green Speaks About Andrew Wiggins Getting Criticized When He Was On The Timberwolves: "Nobody Talks About Teams That Guys Are On Or Organizations That Guys Are In."

Andrew Wiggins is one of the best two-way players in the league. While many have criticized him in the past for not becoming a superstar after being selected No. 1 in the 2014 NBA Draft, it is fair to say that he has become a prominent contributor on what looks to be a Finals team in the Golden State Warriors.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Dominique Wilkins
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Brandon Clarke
Person
Draymond Green
The Spun

Jalen Rose Reacts To Juwan Howard's Coaching Decision

On Monday, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski announced that Michigan head coach Juwan Howard declined an interview with the Lakers for their job opening. That decision doesn't surprise his former "Fab Five" teammate, Jalen Rose. During the latest episode of Jalen & Jacoby, Rose shared his thoughts on Howard turning down...
NBA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Steve Kerr's Powerful Message

On Tuesday night, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave an impassioned plea to United States politicians to institute stricter gun laws. His plea came in the wake of a shooting at an elementary school in Texas that left 18 children and one teacher dead. This isn't the first time Kerr has taken to the microphone following a shooting where he pleaded with the U.S. government and he's clearly frustrated.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Posterized#Warriors#Golden State
FanSided

Draymond Green shades Timberwolves regarding Andrew Wiggins

Draymond Green threw some shade at the Minnesota Timberwolves regarding Andrew Wiggins after his huge Game 3 performance. The Golden State Warriors are officially one win away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 2019. They have reached this point after taking the first three games in the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. Their latest showing saw the Warriors win 109-100 behind a tremendous performance by Andrew Wiggins, who went viral for his monstrous dunk on Mavericks star Luka Doncic.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Doctor outlines likely timetable for Porter's return to Dubs

Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. likely won't play Tuesday night against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals. Porter limped to the locker room in the second quarter of Game 3 on Sunday and was later ruled out for the remainder of the game with left foot soreness. The X-rays on his foot came back negative.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Disengaged Dubs fall to Mavericks in shadow of Texas tragedy

The freshest team in these NBA playoffs came out for the opening tip Tuesday in Dallas with a chance to win the Western Conference finals and by the second quarter looked tired. Or disinterested. Maybe distracted. Surely, the Warriors were disengaged. Given the tragic events of the day in south-central...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Gary Payton Once Picked Michael Jordan Over Kobe Bryant As The Better Player And Scorer: "He Trusted In His Players, So I Think Michael Jordan Is The Better All-Around Player."

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant's names will always be intertwined. Kobe came after MJ as the heir apparent to the GOAT's throne, and the similarities between them are more numerous than can be counted. Jordan himself guided a young Bryant, and the two were close till Kobe's tragic passing in 2020.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
fadeawayworld.net

The Official 2022 All-NBA Teams Announced: LeBron James Makes Third Team, Devin Booker Shocks Everyone With First Team Honors

There are many achievements a player can win over the course of the regular season. Many compete for awards like the MVP; some have to try and fight to win awards like Rookie of the Year or Most Improved Player. However, the All-NBA teams recognize the 15 best players in the NBA, and the league has announced their All-NBA Teams for the 2021-22 season.
NBA
95.7 The Game

95.7 The Game

San Francisco, CA
935
Followers
2K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/957thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy