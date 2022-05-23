ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, CA

Un-Bear-Able Neighbor: Bear antagonizes Arcadia neighborhood residents

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

Bear wanders through Arcadia neighborhood yards 00:20

Arcadia residents are distraught after a wild bear sauntered through their neighborhood Sunday afternoon, taking time to drink from pools and nap on top of garden sheds.

Angela Poon

Photos from one resident show the bear both standing and sleeping on a shed.

It reportedly showed up in the neighborhood at around 11 a.m. before walking from yard to yard on Katherine Lane.

No injuries were reported from anyone who encountered the bear.

Sky2 flew over the neighborhood, but was unsuccessful in its attempts to locate the animal.

Fedup1
3d ago

over population of people. Wild life is being pushed out of their homes...Of course we r seeing more bears ,.mountain lions. It's sad how people are destroying the wild...

C'mon America
3d ago

Fairly common in the foothill communities. We had a bear that would come swim in our pool every summer for about 10 years.

