State Track and Field Final Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) -- With Memorial Day and the start of the summer driving season just a few days away, the cost of gas is weighing on the mind of many Americans. Now, the American Petroleum Institute and Energy Marketers of America discussed the factors contributing to prices at the pump. Officials say the The post What to expect at the pump ahead of Memorial Day weekend appeared first on KRDO.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO