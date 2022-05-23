State Track and Field Final Day
After Mother Nature forced the cancellation of Friday's events, delaying the start until Saturday, the state track and field meet wrapped up on Sunday.
The post State Track and Field Final Day appeared first on KRDO .
After Mother Nature forced the cancellation of Friday's events, delaying the start until Saturday, the state track and field meet wrapped up on Sunday.
The post State Track and Field Final Day appeared first on KRDO .
Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.https://krdo.com
Comments / 0