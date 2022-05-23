ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

PGA Championship at a glance

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — THE VICTOR: Justin Thomas closed with a 3-under 67 and won a three-hole playoff by one shot over Will Zalatoris.

THE SPOILS: Thomas earned $2.7 million for his second PGA Championship and 15th career title. He moved to No. 5 in the world.

THE RALLY: Thomas tied a PGA Championship record by coming from seven shots behind in the final round. John Mahaffey also had a seven-shot comeback and won in a playoff in the 1978 PGA at Oakmont.

SILVER MEDAL: Zalatoris is a runner-up for the second time in a major (2021 Masters).

THE HEARTACHE: Mito Pereira had a one-shot lead playing the 72nd hole and made a double bogey to finish one shot out of the playoff. He is the first player to lose a major with a double bogey on the final hole since Phil Mickelson in the 2006 U.S. Open at Winged Foot.

CONSOLATION PRIZE: Pereira and Cameron Young, who tied for third, earn invitations to the Masters next year.

ROUND OF THE DAY: Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood and Kevin Streelman each shot 67.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Thomas hit 3-wood to 35 feet on the 301-yard 17th in the playoff for a birdie that gave him the lead.

NOTEWORTHY: Six of the previous major champions at Southern Hills are in the World Golf Hall of Fame. Thomas is likely headed there with 15 PGA Tour victories, two majors, The Players Championship and a FedEx Cup title.

QUOTEWORTHY: “As soon as I found out I was going to be in a playoff.” — Thomas on when was the first time he thought he could win.

NEXT YEAR: The 105th PGA Championship is at Oak Hill in Pittsford, New York.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Justin Thomas Uses 1 Word To Describe PGA Championship Comeback

The golf world was stunned over this past weekend at how Justin Thomas was able to win the PGA Championship. Thomas looked to be out of it heading into the final round on Sunday but thanks to a late charge and a collapse by Mito Pereira, he was able to win the major in a three-hole playoff.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy gets brutally honest on disappointing PGA Championship finish

Rory McIlroy got off to an excellent start at the PGA Championship, shooting a 65 in the opening round at Southern Hills. The low score represented his best start at a major since the 2011 U.S. Open. What really excited golf fans was the fact that McIlroy had won each of the previous majors where he had shot 66 or lower in the opening round. However, it was not to be for the PGA Tour star, who faltered down the stretch to finish eighth. McIlroy got brutally honest on the disappointing finish, per BBC.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
The Independent

Justin Thomas switches focus to Texas after ‘unfathomable’ US PGA win

Justin Thomas has put the celebrations of his “unfathomable” US PGA Championship triumph on hold for another week.Thomas lifted the Wanamaker Trophy for a second time on Sunday, defeating fellow American Will Zalatoris in a three-hole aggregate play-off after the pair had finished tied on five under par at Southern Hills.The former world number one began the final round seven shots off the lead and was eight behind after playing his first eight holes in one over, including a bogey on the sixth following a shanked tee shot.Don’t let anybody tell you you can’t achieve something. I stone cold shanked a...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Thomas puts PGA Championship celebration on hold as he eyes title at Colonial Country Club

Justin Thomas took an unusual approach to celebrating his stunning, come-from-behind victory in last week’s PGA Championship. He reveled as little as possible. “I have a golf tournament this week, and I’m just trying to perform and play as well as I possibly can,” Thomas said Wednesday at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, home to the Charles Schwab Challenge.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Associated Press

AP Sportlight

1823 — A $20,000 match race between American Eclipse (representing The North) and Henry (representing The South) is held at Union Course, Long Island, N.Y. American Eclipse wins in two-of-three heats, after his original jockey, William Crafts, is replaced by Samuel Purdy before the second heat. The race, witnessed by 60,000 spectators, is the first to have been timed by split-second chronometers, which were imported for the event.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

916K+
Followers
444K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy