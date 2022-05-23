ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local firefighters, residents battle feedlot fire for nearly six hours

By By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

Local firefighters battled a blaze at a feedlot for nearly six hours during the early morning hours on Sunday.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department around 1:20 a.m. was notified by a bystander of a fire near the area of the Sage Lakes Golf Course and the Broken Bit Arena, about two miles north of Highway 20, exit 310 on the Lewisville Highway, the Idaho Falls Fire Department said in a news release.

Firefighters were met with immediate challenges when they arrived at North Jennifer Lane and East 65th North in Bonneville County as they navigated fire apparatus down a narrow dirt road, through a field and into a feedlot.

There was a significant amount of fire that had fully engulfed an RV, tractor and two large haystacks, the Idaho Falls Fire Department said. The winds made fighting the blaze even more challenging as the fire spread to multiple one-ton boxes of pig feed and threatened livestock.

While there were some livestock holding sheds in the area, there were no other structures or homes threatened by the fire.

Additional personnel and fire apparatus were dispatched to bring water and to assist the first arriving crews in getting the fire under control. Firefighters from four of five fire stations in Idaho Falls responded, including two brush trucks, two fire engines, three water tenders and a battalion chief.

Additional off-duty personnel were called back to Station 1 headquarters to provide coverage for the city until the fire got under control.

Neighbors also assisted with fighting the blaze using a private backhoe and tractor.

Due to the winds and a significant amount of fuel load, the fire took nearly six hours to contain. Firefighters left the scene around 6:20 a.m., while property owners continued to place water on the smoldering flames to ensure that the fire would not reignite.

There were no injuries to civilians, first responders or livestock.

The damages are estimated at $50,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation by IFFD’s Fire Prevention and Investigation Division.

No other information is available at this time.

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

