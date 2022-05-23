ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz sails through but Dominic Thiem dumped out – French Open day one

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sc8sp_0fn0Zf4W00

Top-six stars Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz opened their French Open campaigns with victories but former finalist Dominic Thiem bowed out in round one, while there were two big shocks in the women’s draw.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day one as the first full week gets under way.

Picture of the day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zYBph_0fn0Zf4W00
Coco Gauff kept her eye on the ball in her win over Rebecca Marino (Thibault Camus/AP) (AP)

Match of the day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nj0sJ_0fn0Zf4W00
Felix Auger-Aliassime came through a titanic battle (Christophe Ena/AP) (AP)

Ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, found himself two sets down to Peruvian qualifier Juan Pablo Varillas but hit back to win 2-6 2-6 6-1 6-3 6-3.

Quote of the day

Don't tell me the draw, because I don't know the draw. Really, really, I don't know the draw so don't tell me the draw

Shock of the day

Tunisian sixth seed Ons Jabeur was tipped to go a long way this year after a fine clay-court season so far, but she slipped to a 3-6 7-6 (4) 7-5 defeat against Poland’s Magda Linette.

Stat of the day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jau0r_0fn0Zf4W00
Kaia Kanepi celebrates another big win (Thibault Camus/AP) (AP)

Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi knocked out a top 10 player at a grand slam for the 10th time in her career with a three-set victory over 10th seed Garbine Muguruza.

Women: Ons Jabeur (6), Garbine Muguruza (10).Men: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (25) Jenson Brooksby (31).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dZueX_0fn0Zf4W00
Emma Raducanu begins her campaign on Monday (Andrew Medichini/AP) (AP)

Emma Raducanu leads the way as one of five Brits in action on day two. The US Open champion makes her main draw debut against fellow teenager Linda Noskova. Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Harriet Dart and Heather Watson complete the British contingent. Big guns Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek will also enter the fray.

