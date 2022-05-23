Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarznegger Welcome Baby No. 2: ‘We Are Beyond Blessed’

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

It’s baby bliss in the Schwarzenegger-Pratt household, as Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, gave birth to a baby girl named Eloise on May 21, according to an Instagram posted by her husband Chris Pratt. This is the pair’s second child. “We are excited to announce the birth o our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt,” Chris wrote on Instagram. “Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful.”

Katherine and Chris announced they were expecting baby no. 2 back in December of 2021. The couple, who wed in June 2019, share a one-year-old daughter, Lyla Marie, who was born in August 2020. In a sweet Instagram post celebrating Katherine’s birthday on December 13th, Chris called his wife a “wonderful mother, step-mother and life partner” and thanked her for the “harmony” she brings to their home. Sharing in the new baby bliss with the couple are Katherine’s are her own famous parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

Chris and Katherine got together in June 2018 and quietly started dating. He proposed in Jan. 2019 and they tied the knot that June. It wasn’t long before Katherine was pregnant with Lyla, and the two began building their family together.

Chris also shares a son Jack, 9, with ex-wife and actress Anna Faris. When daughter Lyla was first born, Chris faced online backlash for comments he made about his ‘gorgeous healthy daughter,’ which fans equated as disrespectful towards Jack, who struggled with premature health issues when he was born. But since the controversy has settled Jack has been seen on sweet family outings with Katherine, Chris, and Lyla. The crew was seen enjoying a stroll at the Brentwood Farmer’s Market in January. HollywoodLife congratulates the proud new parents on their bundle of joy!