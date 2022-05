A growing number of states and communities is developing incentive packages to attract remote workers, and Indiana is no exception. But a unique aspect of that Hoosier effort is to draw recent college graduates to stay in Indiana or move here by creating a sense of community among digital employees. Serial entrepreneur Bill Oesterle, co-founder of Indianapolis-based MakeMyMove, is one of the driving forces behind The Indiana Remote First Fellowship.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO