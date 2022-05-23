ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WandaVision Director Joins Godzilla and the Titans Series At Apple TV+

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+’s Godzilla and the Titans series has added a new director in WandaVision’s Matt Shankman. Variety reports that Shankman, who was nominated for an Emmy for directing the MCU Disney+ series, will direct two episodes and...

411mania.com

epicstream.com

She-Hulk Finally Unveils First Trailer and Release Date

MCU fans have been looking forward to the She-Hulk series ever since it was announced back in 2019 as part of the upcoming Disney+ MCU slate. The series has been in the works for a while now with production wrapped in August last year. Now, after a very long wait, we finally have our first full look at the highly-anticipated MCU series.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Doctor Strange 2’: Michael Waldron Admits Adding Tom Cruise As Iron Man Was A Brief Idea For The Marvel Film

When the Multiverse was revealed to be the main crux of the “Doctor Strange” sequel, the internet was barraged with a wave of rumored cameos with some that did happen (don’t worry we won’t spoil them) and a lot of others that didn’t. One of the bigger rumors getting circulated was that action star Tom Cruise could be playing a variant of Iron Man, harkening back to reports of the actor almost landing the role before Robert Downey Jr. was ultimately cast. As that cameo didn’t happen, fans held out hope that Cruise had shot a cameo but it was cut out of the film during the editing process. Well, that theory is being rather strongly refuted by one of the film’s creatives.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Aquaman Director James Wan Weighs in on Developing Abandoned The Trench Movie Plans Into New Movie

Few filmmakers have proven as ambitious or imaginative in recent decades as James Wan, who got his start in the horror world with franchises like Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring, while also able to make the jump seamlessly to big-budget blockbusters like Fast 7 and Aquaman. Despite his talents, some behind-the-scenes shifts saw the planned Aquaman spinoff The Trench be scrapped, which was set to be a horrifying interpretation of the DC Comics lore, and while that project might have been abandoned, Wan isn't ruling out some of those concepts being reimagined as another unsettling experience. Wan's latest film, Malignant, is out now on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Releasing New Alien Series This Summer

The Walt Disney Company's acquisition of 20th Century Fox meant bringing a lot of iconic franchises into the realm of Disney, which also means that Marvel Comics is able to dive deep into all corners of a variety of franchises, including the iconic Alien series. Coming this summer is an all-new Alien comic series from writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Julius Ohta, which will depict the deadly xenomorph serving as a treacherous threat, but also as potentially being the key to humanity's salvation. Learn more about the new Alien series below before it hits shelves on August 10th.
COMICS
Person
Matt Fraction
ComicBook

New Interview With the Vampire Teaser Released

AMC has released a new teaser for its upcoming Interview With the Vampire. The new teaser, shared to the series' official Twitter account on Monday, is just under 20 seconds, but gives viewers a little taste of the titular interview with its subject explaining that he wasn't always vampire but instead, was a 33-year-old man before he was turned. This latest teaser follows one released last month that focuses more on Lestat, so it seems only natural that this one hints at Louis.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Who is Stronger: Hulk or She-Hulk?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law just unveiled its first trailer for the upcoming series on Disney Plus and it will introduce Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner. It’s a good show to finally settle the score, who is stronger: Hulk of She-Hulk?. Is She-Hulk Stronger than Hulk?. Jennifer Walters...
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Charlize Theron Shares First Official Images Of Her MCU Character, And She’s Dazzling

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are ahead!. Given who made up the lineup of Earth-838’s Illuminati, including John Krasinski as Mister Fantastic and Patrick Stewart as a new version of Professor X, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had already delivered enough on the cameo front. However, in the mid-credits scene, following Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange realizing he’d developed a third eye, the Master of the Mystic Arts was approached by Clea, who’s been a major player in the Doctor Strange comics for decades and is being played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Charlize Theron. Nearly a week after the sequel opened to the public, we now have some official images of Theron as Clea, and she looks dazzling!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Officially Reveals Russell Crowe as Zeus

Zeus has officially arrived in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It has been expected that Russell Crowe would be playing the deity in Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok sequel, Thor: Love and Thunder, but now the appearance is officially official. The first teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder seemingly showed Zeus from the back, purposefully keeping his face hidden from the viewers. On Monday, the full trailer was released, and it didn't bother keeping Crowe's not-so-secret role under wraps.
MOVIES
BGR.com

The Black Panther 2 villain might have just leaked

With Doctor Strange 2 approaching $1 billion at the box office and the Thor 4 release closing in, we’ll soon see more and more Black Panther 2 rumors. The biggest question on everyone’s mind is who will replace T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) as Black Panther, and that’s probably a Wakanda Forever secret that Marvel will guard fiercely. Or at least try to. That’s not the kind of rumor we’re looking at today, however. Instead, we have leaks that may give us our first look at the Black Panther 2 villain, the character who will oppose whoever carries the Black Panther mantle next.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Images Reveal First Look at Horror Reimagining

Pooh is leaving the lands of Hundred Acre Wood for the realm of indie horror flicks. That's right, horror fiends have discovered the existence of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, an upcoming picture featuring the golden bear in his very own scary movie. An independent feature from Rhys Frake-Waterfield, the film released a batch of images Wednesday showing off its morbid content, reminiscent of the blood-filled slashers of yesteryear.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Popular PS3 Game Getting Remaster This Year

A popular PS3 game is getting a remaster via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Over the course of the PS3 generation, many great PlayStation IPs got their start, such as Uncharted and The Last Us. Many of these series have lived on through the PS4 and PS5, which is great because the lack of PS3 backward compatibility means they would be stranded otherwise. One of the games, Shatter, isn't as well known as the likes of Uncharted and The Last of Us, but many hardcore PlayStation fans will remember when it was released in 2009 as a PSN-only game to an impressive 86 on Metacritic. A remaster of this game was released by Netflix in 2022, and now this remaster is coming to the aforementioned platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Spider-Man’ came from Xbox turning down a game deal with Marvel

Microsoft apparently passed on the opportunity to work with Marvel to make games based on the superhero franchise’s characters, which led to Marvel’s Spider-Man from PlayStation, according to book excerpts. As spotted on ResetEra (via VGC), last year’s The Ultimate History Of Video Games, Volume 2 by Steven...
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

The Boys' Jensen Ackles refused to film season 3 scene

The Boys is well known for going to extremes, but it seems there was one scene that went way too far for new star Jensen Ackles. The Supernatural star is boarding the Amazon Prime series for season 3, taking on the role of original supe Soldier Boy. Speaking to Entertainment...
MOVIES
411mania.com

Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 05.26.22

Commander Azeez (w/ Apollo Crews) vs. Akira Tozawa. -Tozawa lands a punch but hurts his hand. He climbs on the back of Azeez but gets shrugged off. A few dropkicks have no effect. He opts to head up top but gets caught and tossed off across the ring. Azeez works the back and then hits a belly to back suplex for two. Azeez works a submission for a bit and then tries a slam, but Tozawa squirms out. He dropkicks the knees to get Azeez to his knees. He lands some strikes and hits a head kick for one as Azeez kicks out with ease. Missile dropkick next and back to the strikes as he tries to chop Azeez down. Chokeslam is countered by Tozawa into a rana for two as the crowd was buying that fall. Azeez has had enough and finishes with the swinging Rock Bottom for the pin at 4:22.
WWE
411mania.com

AEW Countdown to Double or Nothing Listed by TNT for Friday Night

– The online TNT program schedule is currently showing an AEW Countdown do Double or Nothing 2022 for 10:30 pm EST on Friday. As previously reported, this Friday’s live episode of AEW Rampage is currently scheduled for an early 5:30 pm EST start time. However, that start time could be up in the air due to the NHL Playoffs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
411mania.com

Kellie Morga on Her Recent WWE Release, What’s Next for Her

– Former WWE talent Mila Malani, aka Kellie Morga, spoke to Table Talk on her WWE release. Morga was previously signed by WWE after attending their Las Vegas tryouts in 2021. However, she never made it to TV. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Kellie Morga on her WWE release:...
WWE
ComicBook

Haikyuu Cosplay Highlights Kiyoko's Best Look

One awesome Haikyuu cosplay is really scoring high with Kiyoko Shimizu's best look from the series! Haruichi Furudate's original manga series is currently celebrating the 10th Anniversary of its first publishing in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and fans have already seen the series return with a special new chapter catching fans up to how each of the characters have been living since the end of the original series. With so many characters introduced over the course of the series, it's actually a pretty tough call for many fans to decide which of the characters they actually like the best overall.
COMICS

