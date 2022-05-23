Severe Weather Statement issued for Brantley, Charlton, Ware by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Emanuel; Jefferson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Emanuel and southeastern Jefferson Counties through 845 PM EDT At 815 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Colemans Lake to near Lexsy to near Aline, and moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Swainsboro, Twin City, Stillmore, Garfield, Summertown, Three Points, Modoc, Canoochee, Colemans Lake and George L Smith State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

EMANUEL COUNTY, GA ・ 36 MINUTES AGO