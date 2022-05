A new sight loss drug is to be made available to thousands of people on the NHS a week after it was approved by the medicines regulator.Faricimab (Vabysmo) is an eye injection made by Roche which works to improve vision – or cut vision loss – in people with wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) or diabetic macular oedema (DMO).Experts say the jab can be given less frequently to some patients than other available medicines.Data suggests some people can now wait up to 16 weeks between doses, compared with eight weeks for one current treatment, aflibercept.After approval by the Medicines...

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO