Decatur, IL

Millikin softball punches ticket to first NCAA Championships

By Bret Beherns
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

DECATUR (WCIA) — The Millikin softball team is heading to its first NCAA D-III National Championships after beating Wartburg 10-6 in a rain delayed game finished Sunday morning. The victory gives the Big Blue the program’s first Super Regional title.

Millikin is now one of eight teams remaining who will play in the Division III Softball College World Series starting Thursday in Salem, Virginia. The Big Blue will face host Salisbury University in the first game of the eight team, double elimination bracket.

