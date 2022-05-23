ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Argument over noise leads to deadly shooting in Phoenix

 3 days ago
PHOENIX — A man is dead after Phoenix police say he was shot by his neighbor Sunday morning during an argument over noise. The shooting happened in a neighborhood near Ocotillo Road and Black Canyon Highway around 11:30 a.m. That area is along I-17. When officers got there,...

Reward offered for information leading to arrest of Phoenix murder suspect

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are still looking for a woman in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old girl, who was shot while inside a car last summer. The shooting happened early on the morning of July 3, 2021, following a fight between the victim, 17-year-old Itzel E. Espinoza, and the suspect, then 18-year-old Lindsey Brianna Aguilar. According to police reports at the time, Espinoza ran from Aguilar and locked herself inside a nearby parked car. Police say Aguilar first banged on the window demanding Espinoza get out, then asked another suspect to hand her a gun. Aguilar then allegedly fired several shots into the car, killing Espinosa. She was later found dead inside the car, which was parked in an alley near 35th and Southern Avenues.
Mesa woman shocked by cellphone bill for $3,700

Crime backlogs growing in the Valley as police departments deal with shortages. Valley police departments are finding themselves in a tough spot with a shortage of officers and a spike in violent crime. Car wash agrees to pay Phoenix woman over $2K for car damages. Updated: 16 hours ago. |
MCSO identifies man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Guadalupe

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Authorities identified the man killed in a shooting involving Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies on May 18 in Guadalupe. Ronaldo Abel Rojas was acting erratically and in possession of a gun around 1:32 p.m. in the area of Avenida Del Yaqui and Calle Pitaya near Frank Elementary School, according to MCSO.
Car wash agrees to pay Phoenix woman over $2K for car damages

Crime backlogs growing in the Valley as police departments deal with shortages. Valley police departments are finding themselves in a tough spot with a shortage of officers and a spike in violent crime. Here's how to score the best memorial day discounts & deals. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. Memorial...
Driver accidentally crashes car into Tempe store, police say

TEMPE, Ariz. — A driver mistakenly drove their car into the front of a retail store in Tempe, causing significant damage to the interior of the business. Tempe police said the crash occurred Thursday near Mill Avenue and Southern Avenue after the driver accidentally accelerated their vehicle instead of hitting the brake pedal.
PD: Man accidentally shoots, kills friend in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after police say he accidentally shot and killed his friend in west Phoenix on Sunday evening. The Phoenix Police Department said officers were called to a home near 71st Avenue and Thomas Road to investigate a shooting call. When officers arrived on...
2 arrested for spree of robberies, burglaries, other crimes throughout the Valley

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Two men have been arrested for their alleged role in several robberies, burglaries and other crimes throughout the Valley. The Scottsdale Police Department said that 41-year-old Marcos Anthony Herrera and 45-year-old Anthony Michael Murray are accused of several robberies, burglaries, identity theft, money laundering, credit card theft, possession of dangerous drugs and theft incidents in Scottsdale from April through May of 2022.
Tempe man said wife ‘startled’ him before fatal shooting

PHOENIX – Police in Tempe arrested a man who said he shot and killed his wife after she “startled” him while he was sleeping last week. Christopher Hoopes, 36, called 911 to say he shot Colleen Hoopes, 25, in their home near Mill Avenue and Apache Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. Friday, the Tempe Police Department said.
Man arrested after squeezing, choking K9 police dog in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A man is under arrest after allegedly assaulting a K9 police dog during an incident in Scottsdale. On May 21, around 8 p.m., police officers reportedly responded to a call about a person coming and going from a vacant house near Pima and Indian Bend roads. According to court documents, police contacted the homeowner and were advised that no one should be in the home.
Prosecutors won't charge Chandler cop in death of 17-year-old

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced Thursday her office won't file criminal charges against the Chandler police officer who shot and killed a 17-year-old boy in January 2021. Officer Chase Bebak-Miller won't be prosecuted in court for causing the death of Anthony Cano last year. Mitchell...
Phoenix police report finding gun hidden inside baby seat

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested two people on suspicion of endangering an infant by concealing firearms inside the baby's car seat. Dwayne Jones and Suly Placencia-Sierra were taken into custody Monday after police searched their hotel room near 16th Street and Morten Avenue and uncovered evidence of illicit activity.
Police: Fairport Native Killed by Husband in Arizona

An Arizona man is facing a murder charge for the shooting death of his wife, a ballerina who grew up in Fairport. Christopher Hoopes reportedly told a 9-1-1 operator in Tempe that he shot his wife, Colleen, when she startled him in the middle of the night. She died soon...
Phoenix will pay $250K to family of ex-NFL player shot by police

PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council voted Wednesday to pay a $250,000 settlement to the family of a former football player shot and killed by police in 2020. The family of Ekom Udofia had filed a lawsuit last year against the city, claiming police officers wrongfully used lethal force when the former athlete was experiencing a mental health crisis.
City of Phoenix Pays $800,000 to Settle Two More Police Misconduct Cases

The city of Phoenix will make two more payouts to settle lawsuits brought against its police department. The Phoenix City Council voted to approve the settlements Wednesday afternoon. Between the two cases, the city will pay $800,000. It's not the largest sum the city has paid in recent memory to...
Noise dispute between neighbors turns deadly in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - Two neighbors in Phoenix got into a fight on May 22 over a noise complaint, and one of them ended up dead, police say. At around 11:30 a.m. near I-17 and Ocotillo Road, Sgt. Philip Krynsky says two men came out of their homes with guns, upset over the loud noise being made.
