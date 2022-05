Murray, Ky.–A student from Murray is among four who have been awarded Fulbright Scholarships. Mallory Wooldridge, a May 2022 graduated senior from Murray, is the recipient of a Fulbright fellowship to serve as an ETA in Bavaria, Germany. Before moving to Germany, she will take a Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) course that will provide her with skills necessary to teach English abroad. She is hopeful that by further developing her German language skills and cultural competencies, she will pave the way for future opportunities within the field of international relations, especially in regards to fostering cultural exchange and mutual understanding between Germany and the United States.

MURRAY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO