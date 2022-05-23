Local Alzheimer’s advocates speak on capitol hill

Not an actual photo of Sica Hollow. I couldn't find one I could use.Starsania on Adobestock.com. I loved South Dakota. I’m so glad I chose to vacation out in the Blackhills during the years I lived in North Dakota. With breathtaking scenery, fresh air, and one of the coolest casinos I’ve ever been to, it’s more than worth a visit—it’s a must go location. The only thing I would change about my experience in South Dakota would be the fact I had no idea how many haunted locations there were around the state. I mean, wow. And one of the most (allegedly) haunted would have to be Sica Hollow State Park. I can’t believe I didn’t go. What a missed opportunity. It’s not the blackjack dealer’s fault, but when he mentioned it in passing, he said nothing about it’s haunted history.

1 DAY AGO