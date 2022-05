>Democratic Leaders Rally at State Capitol For Tools to Fight Gun Violence. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Following the school shooting in Texas, Democratic lawmakers are calling for action here in Pennsylvania. Legislators and civic leaders gathered at the state capitol to say that too many lives have been taken here in the commonwealth because of gun violence. The lawmakers say the state's surplus is in the billions and they would like to use some of that money to fund resources against violence.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO