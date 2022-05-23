5/22 – Brittany’s “Wet Pattern Ahead” Sunday Evening Forecast

The main concerns are for heavy rain in the first 36 hours of the forecast…or in other words, today and Thursday. The disturbance swinging through the area this morning should exit to the east by mid-morning, giving the coastal Mississippi counties a very brief break from the showers and storms. The storms currently over eastern Texas could reach the Atchafalaya River Basin by mid to late morning and continue eastward during the daytime hours. This would bring another round of potential heavy rain. The main feature and cold front are expected to move across the area later tonight into Thursday morning with a final round of showers and thunderstorms containing heavy rainfall. With moisture values remaining elevated, rainfall amounts over the next 36 hours are likely to average in the 3 to 5 inch range across much of the area with spot totals possibly well above that if the system slows down at all. A Flood Watch for expected Flash Flooding will be in effect for the entire area through Thursday morning, although portions of it could end up being cleared earlier than that, depending on the speed of the frontal passage. Can’t rule out a few strong to severe storms either, but the primary concern should be heavy rainfall.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO