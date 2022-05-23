ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

5/22 – Brittany’s “Wet Pattern Ahead” Sunday Evening Forecast

By Brittany Warden
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn area of low pressure located of across the Northern Gulf of Mexico is producing showers and thunderstorms that are expected to move to the north and east through the evening. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has given this low pressure area a 10% chance of formation in the next 48...

5/26 – Night Rob’s “Hello Lower Humidity” Thursday Evening Forecast

This morning’s cold front is long gone, and in its wake is a pleasant drop in humidity. High pressure will shape the forecast through the area Friday and Saturday with mostly sunny skies and a less humid flow from the northwest which in turn will have humidity values in the 30% range Friday, 40% range Saturday before the return flow moves back in Sunday. Lows will drop into the mid 60s the next two nights, with highs in the upper 80s through the holiday weekend.
GULFPORT, MS
5/26 – Britt’s “Improving Conditions/Clearing Skies” Thursday Afternoon Forecast

The cold front is now eat of the area with a few linger showers (even an Isolated t-storm) expected early this afternoon. Skies will begin to slowly clear as high-pressure moves in from the NW. High pressure will shape the forecast through the area Friday and Saturday with mostly sunny skies and a less humid flow from the NW which in turn will have humidity values in the 30% range Friday, 40% range Saturday before the return flow moves back in Sunday.
5/25 – Night Rob’s “Stormy Early Thursday” Wednesday Evening Forecast

One more round of heavy rain with potential severity arriving Thursday morning. Both heavy rain and thunderstorms are on the way as a cold front arrives before and during sunrise Thursday. With moisture values remaining elevated, rainfall amounts over the next 12-18 hours are likely to average 2-4 inch range across much of the area with spot totals possibly well above that if the system slows down at all. This is particularly important over Jackson County, which has received over 6 inches of rain over the past few days.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
5/25 – Rob Knight’s “Heavy Rain Threat” Wednesday Morning Forecast

The main concerns are for heavy rain in the first 36 hours of the forecast…or in other words, today and Thursday. The disturbance swinging through the area this morning should exit to the east by mid-morning, giving the coastal Mississippi counties a very brief break from the showers and storms. The storms currently over eastern Texas could reach the Atchafalaya River Basin by mid to late morning and continue eastward during the daytime hours. This would bring another round of potential heavy rain. The main feature and cold front are expected to move across the area later tonight into Thursday morning with a final round of showers and thunderstorms containing heavy rainfall. With moisture values remaining elevated, rainfall amounts over the next 36 hours are likely to average in the 3 to 5 inch range across much of the area with spot totals possibly well above that if the system slows down at all. A Flood Watch for expected Flash Flooding will be in effect for the entire area through Thursday morning, although portions of it could end up being cleared earlier than that, depending on the speed of the frontal passage. Can’t rule out a few strong to severe storms either, but the primary concern should be heavy rainfall.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
First Alert Forecast: periodic shower, storm risk continues mid-week

TUESDAY: A few waves of storms will march through Mississippi on Tuesday amid variably cloudy skies. Storms will be common fixture in the forecast, but not everyone will see them, nor will it be a consistent rain where we do see it. Scattered downpours will flare up by late morning, continuing through the afternoon. A disturbance swinging in from the southwest will keep storms alive through early evening. A few of the storms could be heavy and gusty. Storm chances will gradually diminish by midnight as lows fall into the lower 70s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
City of D’Iberville testing severe weather siren Friday

The City of D’Iberville is giving everyone a heads up about its siren test tomorrow. The city will be testing its six emergency weather sirens at 11 tomorrow morning. The sound tests could last up to three minutes while crews confirm the sound and rotation of each siren. If...
D'IBERVILLE, MS
Severe storms cause power outages across Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As severe storms moved through Mississippi on Wednesday, May 25, power companies reported outages due to the storms. According to PowerOutage.US, there were more than 7,000 power outages statewide. A majority of the outages were reported by Entergy Mississippi with more than 3,000 customers without power. Southern Pine Electric and Southwest […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
National Weather Service says 'gustnado' formed over Kenner

KENNER, La. — A storm that moved over Kenner Monday afternoon produced a funnel cloud that people shared photos and videos of across social media. Twitter user @Camerongoffwx got off a plane in Kenner Monday afternoon, looked up, and saw a funnel cloud. First he saw a tight rotation before the funnel. The funnel lasted two to three minutes and then dissipated.
KENNER, LA
Prep survival kits ahead of 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season starts on June 1. Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) suggested neighbors should pack their hurricane survival kits as soon as possible. Here are some items that could go in a hurricane survival kit: Water Drinking water (one gallon per person per day for […]
JACKSON, MS
Mississippians encouraged to pack “go bag” ahead of hurricane season

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season will begin on June 1. Mississippi Commissioner of Insurance Mike Chaney is encouraging neighbors to pack a “go bag” before the season begins. The “go bag” should include the following items: Important documents: Insurance cards, Social Security cards, etc. Keep copies of these documents in a […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Day one of shrimping season commences; shrimpers experience economic woes

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - “It’s a little choppy out here.”. The gray skies and rough seas reflect the reality facing shrimpers. Can Nguyen is a shrimper. He is also the owner of a shrimp boat named Capt. Can. According to Nguyen, maintenance fees on the boat, engine, and nets while combined with licenses, groceries, ice and other equipment can be quite expensive.
BILOXI, MS
FishingBooker Ranks Biloxi a Top Spot for Red Snapper Fishing

Biloxi provides some of the best snapper fishing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. You don’t have to travel too far to reach these fish, and the views are spectacular!. The 2022 recreational state for-hire red snapper season will open on May 27, 2022. Who doesn’t love to catch red snapper? It’s exciting for those who love to fish! First, there is a hard pull, and just when you think the snapper is up, it will take more line down to the bottom. This is what people love about Biloxi red snapper fishing, and it is getting some well-earned recognition.
BILOXI, MS
Weather
Environment
Graves touts $400 million in projects (including Mississippi River dredging)

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves (South Louisiana) announced today key projects across Louisiana that will receive nearly $400,000,000 through the Army Corps annual spending plan which determines funding amounts for flood control, hurricane protection, coastal restoration, and port/navigation projects. Graves worked to secure these resources to bolster our resiliency and lower...
LOUISIANA STATE
Mother of missing drowning victim urges caution on the waters

The Eagles are one win away from their first baseball state title. Southern Miss will face UAB in the first round of the Conference USA baseball tournament on Wednesday with the first pitch scheduled for 4 pm. Hurricane Katrina causes headaches in Pascagoula 17 years later. Updated: 8 hours ago.
PASCAGOULA, MS
Highway 90 bridge at MS/LA state line closed for two weeks

For the next two weeks, a bridge in Hancock County will be completely closed to traffic. The Highway 90 bridge at the Louisiana/Mississippi state line in Pearlington is closed from now until June 7th. This is so MDOT workers can perform emergency bridge repairs. Drivers in the area are asked...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Downtown Ocean Springs Crawfish Cook-Off returns to the Coast this weekend

Mud bug lovers of the Gulf Coast, the Downtown Ocean Springs Crawfish Cook-Off is back in action this weekend with more fun than ever. This event is the largest one-day crawfish event on the Gulf Coast and will feature more than 25 teams all looking to compete for the title of best crawfish in Downtown Ocean Springs.
SEAFOOD
Jeepin the Coast back again, June 1-5

As the hub of Jeepin the Coast, the City of Long Beach is setting the stage for this year's event, scheduled for June 1-5. So far, about 2,500 participants have signed up for Jeepin the Coast (JTC), coming from as far away as Illinois. Although the vast majority of the...
Memorial Day enforcement period starts Friday for MHP

With Memorial Day Weekend upon us, you can expect more traffic along the Mississippi Gulf Coast and more state troopers as well. Mississippi Highway Patrol is kicking off its Memorial Day enforcement period beginning at midnight and running through Monday night. Trooper Cal Robertson says to beware of the fatal...
BILOXI, MS

