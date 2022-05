CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – Chester Community Charter School sent at least 10 students to the hospital Wednesday after they reportedly ate edible marijuana candy. The students involved are said to be third graders. The students are stable and are being monitored. DEVELOPING: Chester Police confirm medics were dispatched this morning to Chester Community Charter School for multiple overdose reports. Police say several students were sent to the hospital for evaluation after students ingested possible THC edibles. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) May 25, 2022 No word on how the students obtained the edibles. Chester Charter is reminding parents to please be on the lookout for products that may appear to be candy but actually contain harmful substances. The incident remains under investigation.

