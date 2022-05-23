Severe Weather Statement issued for Brantley, Charlton, Ware by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Emanuel; Jefferson; Johnson; Treutlen; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Emanuel, northeastern Treutlen, southeastern Washington, eastern Johnson and south central Jefferson Counties through 815 PM EDT At 744 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Wrightsville to near Norristown Junction to near Zaidee, and moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Swainsboro, Bartow, Nunez, Kite, Norristown Junction, Dellwood, Covena, New Home, Meeks, Blundale, Norristown and Gillis Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

EMANUEL COUNTY, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO