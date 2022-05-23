ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Fire and Ice Gala is helping benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Permain Basin

By CBS7 Staff
cbs7.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin’s Fire and Ice Gala took place at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center on Saturday. The...

www.cbs7.com

Comments / 0

cbs7.com

ECISD teamed up with Odessa Arts to dedicate a 100th celebration mural

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD’s 100th Celebration is nearing its completion but it is definitely not over yet. As mentioned in the birthday announcement back on August 18, ECISD and Odessa Arts joined to commission an artist to create a mural for the occasion. After a national...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Lowes Memorial Day Tribute

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Lowes Home Improvement built a special tribute in their parking lot for Memorial Day Weekend. The display includes flags, flowers, and even a golden statue honoring fallen veterans.... The store manager told CBS7 that the employees make a tribute every year because Memorial Day holds a special...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland and Odessa High School held their commencement over the Memorial Day weekend

WEST TEXAS, Texas (KOSA) - Across West Texas, Midland High School’s Commencement was held at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland on Saturday morning. While students graduating from Odessa High School celebrated their commencement at Ratcliffe Stadium later that evening. Hundreds of people gathered to watch the major accomplishment these...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

American Alligator spotted at Airline Mobile Home and RV Park

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Sunday, The Midland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 12:22 pm at Airline Mobile Home and RV Park regarding an American Alligator being on the property. The complainant found the alligator under his car. Deputy Rodriguez responded and the Alligator was safely...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
Society
cbs7.com

American Legion hosts Memorial Day Ceremony

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A Memorial Day ceremony was held this morning at Resthaven Cemetery in Midland. The event was a collaboration between American Legion Auxiliary Post 19, VFW post 7208, and VFW post 4149. The ceremony included speakers, bagpipes, and a wreath-laying. The veteran organizations held this event as a...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

70 missing children found in operation including west Texas agencies

El Paso, Texas (KOSA) -A three-week Homeland Security Investigation investigation has led to 70 missing children being recovered. “Operation Lost Souls” ran from the end of April through mid-May in El Paso, Midland, Ector and Tom Green counties. The missing youth, many of them runaways, ranged in age from 10 to 17. The children recovered included victims of sex trafficking and physical and sexual abuse. The majority of the children were located in West Texas, but some were located in the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex as well as the state of Colorado and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

American Legion Post 19 volunteers pay respect to fallen soldiers

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The American Legion Post 19 volunteers made their way to Resthaven Cemetery in Midland early Saturday morning to pay their respects and add flags on the graves of veterans. Even though the hamburgers and hotdogs are great perks of Memorial Day, Post 19 wants everyone to...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Major accident on University and West County Road

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, a major accident occurred on University and West County Road this morning. Traffic is being diverted at the intersection. They are advising drivers to please avoid the area. CBS7 will keep you updated when more information is released.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at Southwest Oaks Apartments

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: Shemar Harrington, 21, has been apprehended and charged with Murder, Felony 1, and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Felony 2. _________________________________________________________________________________. Original Story: On May 29, 2022, at approximately 1:50 am, officers of the Odessa Police Department responded to 4651 Oakwood (Southwest Oaks Apartments)...
ODESSA, TX

