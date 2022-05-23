Fire and Ice Gala is helping benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Permain Basin

El Paso, Texas (KOSA) -A three-week Homeland Security Investigation investigation has led to 70 missing children being recovered. “Operation Lost Souls” ran from the end of April through mid-May in El Paso, Midland, Ector and Tom Green counties. The missing youth, many of them runaways, ranged in age from 10 to 17. The children recovered included victims of sex trafficking and physical and sexual abuse. The majority of the children were located in West Texas, but some were located in the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex as well as the state of Colorado and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

