Waterford Canal Festival returns

Albany, NY (WRGB) — The bright and colorful tulips that covered the grounds at Albany's Washington Park for Tulip-Fest three weeks ago have come and gone, but you have the opportunity to get the bulbs from the tulip beds and plant them at your own home. This Saturday, Tulip Dig takes place where you can come dig up some of the bulbs to plant later this fall. Then next Spring, your own yard will be blooming with tulips from Tulip Fest.
There are many cities around the Capital Region that are lobbying to have permanent outdoor dining. This was a lucrative way for restaurants to get around the strict guidelines during the pandemic. Now many places want to continue to offer that option. Another village has the approval to continue. Which...
WARREN CO. | This weekend, area residents and visitors will be gathering to witness the pageantry and patriotism of Memorial Day parades and ceremonies across Warren County that honor U.S. soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the nation. Most all these events are to be held Monday, May 30.
Saratoga County — Stewart’s Shops is expanding their presence in Saratoga County. The company has purchased the Sunoco station which also housed a four-bay car wash at 2465 Route 9 in Mechanicville, near the roundabouts off of exit 12 on I-87. The price was $1.2 million. The car...
Did you know a "food desert" was a thing? A new Schenectady grocery store will be going right into one. It was definitely the first time I have ever seen the saying "food desert" when I came across it in a Times Union story about a new grocery story that is in the works for downtown Schenectady. But it means what you think it would meant, describing basically an area or neighborhood that is in need of a supermarket or grocery store. That is just what could be coming to Liberty Street in the Electric City, across the street from the police station (OrthoNY currently resides there and is planning a future move).
A woman from Hopewell Junction died on Sunday after she fell while hiking near Bridal Veil Falls in the town of Hunter, in the Hudson Valley region. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers roped down a sheer cliff to recover the woman’s body, which was then transferred to the custody of the Greene County Coroner. State police are conducting an investigation.
ALBANY - A life-changing project is on display in front of the New York State Capitol. More than 100 people came out Tuesday to start building a home that will eventually become home for a family in Glens Falls. Doing all the work were more than 100 volunteers from Habitat...
I'd like to start this post by saying "Thank You" to all of the teachers, faculty, staff, administrators, and law enforcement here in the Capital Region, please know that we all appreciate you. To put it plainly, this can't be easy, and while this post may highlight one school, it's...
Have you seen those two big, giant holes that sit near the Egg at the Empire State Plaza in downtown Albany? Ever wondered what they do and why they're here?. Okay, some of you know what they are, and that's fine. Before we reveal the real answer, let's take a second and go over the "wrong answers only" version of this quiz based on what some Upstate New York residents seem to think.
NewsChannel 13 expects to learn more Wednesday about a major development project at 25 Erie Boulevard in Albany - which is home to The Warehouse at Huck Finn. Redburn Development Partners is developing the space to include 260 apartments with indoor and outdoor amenities. There will also be 48,000 square...
For the first time in six years, the world's most famous horses will be making a visit to the Spa City!. Saratoga Springs is one of the nation's ultimate summertime destinations for horse racing fans, so it is only fitting that the world's most distinguished equine species will be making their way there this summer as well.
Corn dogs worthy of Instagram.Kong Dog is the newest eatery to open at Crossgates Mall in Albany, offering up some truly eye-catching takes on the classic hot dog on a stick.Well-cultured foodies - or anyone with a TikTok account - will recognize the colorful creations as Korean corn dogs, which ha…
The beauty of looking at homes online is that you can shop without having to spend the money. It's like window shopping for property and the Capital Region has some spectacular places available!. Some would say you have to go downstate or out to the Hamptons to find something amazing...
On May 18 at 12:47 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch requested Forest Ranger assistance after two hikers called for help advising they were dehydrated and lacked energy as they were summiting Buck Mountain. Forest Ranger St. Claire responded and reached the pair, who were in good condition, by 3:17 p.m. Ranger St. Claire walked the hikers down and out of the woods to safety by approximately 5 p.m.
