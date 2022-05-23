Waterford Canal Festival returns

Did you know a "food desert" was a thing? A new Schenectady grocery store will be going right into one. It was definitely the first time I have ever seen the saying "food desert" when I came across it in a Times Union story about a new grocery story that is in the works for downtown Schenectady. But it means what you think it would meant, describing basically an area or neighborhood that is in need of a supermarket or grocery store. That is just what could be coming to Liberty Street in the Electric City, across the street from the police station (OrthoNY currently resides there and is planning a future move).

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO