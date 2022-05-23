Robert Ballou wins Hulman Classic
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Robert Ballou won the Hulman Classic on Sunday evening at the Action Track. Ballou passed race leader Logan Seavey right before a caution with six laps remaining. He held on after the restart to take the checkered flag. Brady Bacon finished 2nd and Seavey was 3rd.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
