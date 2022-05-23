ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Robert Ballou wins Hulman Classic

By Omar Tellow
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r4Cd7_0fn0VZIW00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Robert Ballou won the Hulman Classic on Sunday evening at the Action Track. Ballou passed race leader Logan Seavey right before a caution with six laps remaining. He held on after the restart to take the checkered flag. Brady Bacon finished 2nd and Seavey was 3rd.

WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

