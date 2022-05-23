ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Edmonston Fire now at 85-percent containment

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
 3 days ago
The Edmonston Fire has been burning at the base of the Grapevine for four days.

Kern County fire tweeted out the latest update on the brush fire Sunday evening. The flames have consumed 682 acres and is now 85-percent contained.

The fire broke out just after 4 p.m. Thursday evening off Edmonston Road near the Edmonston pumping station. The fire, which was initially reported at about 150 acres doubled in size within an hour.

Now 272 firefighters are reported to be on the scene.

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

