Somerset County Sheriff’s Office seeking help finding wanted man

CARMEL — Several car burglaries are being investigated in the town of Carmel. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, there have been several random incidents in the area of the Irish Road. They are asking anyone with information or video footage of suspicious vehicles in that area...
Three People from Aroostook County Arrested in Medway. The East Millinocket Police Department arrested three people from Aroostook County on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop investigation in Medway on the morning of May 9. Active Warrant and Bail Conditions. Sgt. Kennedy conducted the stop around 2 a.m. on...
BRADFORD, Maine (WABI) - A Corinth woman has been arrested on drug charges in Bradford. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was on rural patrol last Wednesday when he came across a vehicle on the side of the roadway. The deputy found that 37-year-old Jennifer Kane was...
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 42 year old man living in Bath has been arrested and charged with the murder of his mother. According to the press release, just before Noon on Tuesday, May 24th, police responded to an apartment at 125 Congress Street in Bath. In the apartment, they discovered the body of 66 year old Jeanine Ross..
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- A Maine man was charged after a high-speed chase through three towns on Wednesday. Just after midnight, police say 18-year-old Justin Dennison of Freeport led police on a high-speed chase through Freeport, Durham, and Brunswick before crashing near the S turn just before Pleasant Street. Dennison was...
FAIRFIELD — Fairfield Police are investigating an early morning robbery at a Circle K on Norridgewock Road. Police say at about 3:40 am Sunday, employees from the Circle K at 149 Norridgewock Road reported that they had just been robbed. Police say suspects were identified and the suspect vehicle...
BELFAST, Maine — The trial for a Northfield man charged in the shooting deaths of three people in Washington County is underway in Belfast. Thomas Bonfanti says he has an attorney but decided to represent himself Wednesday morning during opening statements telling the jury, “I can tell the story better.” He called the victims “drug addicts” and described the deaths as “accidents” and “self-defense.”
A man last known to live in Anson is now wanted by police, after removing his court-ordered ankle monitor. Who Is the Suspect Sought by the Sheriff's Office?. The Somerset County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Virgil White is sought for charges including aggravated domestic violence assault, aggravated criminal mischief, violating conditions of release, and obstructing the reporting of a crime. White is required to wear an ankle monitor under the Somerset County Community Corrections Program for previous domestic violence-related charges.
PLYMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - A Dixmont woman is facing drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Plymouth. Police say 36-year-old Kendra Mason was in possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl. She was arrested for trafficking drugs and violation of conditions of release. Mason is in the Penobscot County Jail.
It was a busy week for Maine law enforcement, with drug busts in three communities that netted seizures of meth, cocaine, fentanyl, and Xanax. On Wednesday, May 18, Deputy Seth Rolfe was on patrol in Bradford when he noticed a vehicle sitting on the side of the road that appeared to be broken down. He stopped to talk with the occupants and see if he could offer any assistance. During that conversation, Deputy Rolfe identified one of the people as Jennifer Kane, 37, of Corinth who was out on bail with several conditions. When he noticed some suspicious items in plain view, Rolfe conducted a search of the vehicle. As a result of that search, he seized cocaine and fentanyl.
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The shooting death of a Lewiston man found at an Augusta towing company last week is now ruled a homicide. The body of 36-year old Tyler Morin was found by Maine State Police after they were called to Ready Road Service Towing Company last Friday just before 11 a.m.
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - State Police are still looking for a Jay man who led law enforcement on a chase through multiple towns Friday night. State Police say around 10 p.m. they got complaints of an erratic driver on I-95 in Pittsfield. A Warden who was in the area later...
HOLDEN (WGME) -- Police say they made the largest drug bust in Holden’s history. Holden police say they pulled over a car for a routine traffic stop on Sunday and discovered a gun, cash, heroin, Xanax, and a lot of fentanyl. The street value of the drugs is more...
ROCKLAND — A 30-year-old man from Waterford was ordered not to return to Knox County during a bail hearing after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman in her Rockland home. John Everett Larson, Jr., was arrested early Friday morning May 20 by Rockland Police and charged...
ANSON — An Anson woman was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon. According to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Annie Harris-Rowe was traveling north on the River Road in Anson at about 1 p.m. when she crossed the center of the roadway, went across the oncoming lane and hit the guardrail.
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Two people from Waterville are in custody on Tuesday after police say they robbed a gas station in Fairfield in the middle of the night. Police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at the Circle K on Norridgewock Road. That’s when an employee called to...
An inmate at the Androscoggin County Jail is back in custody after a wild escape that ended in a couple of car crashes. I think David Ricardo Mockler, 23 of Lisbon, must be a Steve McQueen fan. On Monday, he escaped from the Androscoggin County Jail in dramatic fashion and might have actually succeeded if not for a pair of car crashes that followed.
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston Police Department were on scene in Lewiston, attempting to convince a man barricaded inside of a house to come out. Police negotiators and mental health workers were at the home on Montello Street since 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The incident has since ended. Police have arrested...
