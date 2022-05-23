ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

High bonds set for Peoria trio arrested in Springfield on gun charges

SPRINGFIELD (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Springfield Police said they chased down three Peoria men and took three guns off the street in the process. The department’s street crimes unit said it was called just after midnight Sunday to a large “pop-up” party on South 6th Street in Springfield. Police said the suspects drove off, then tried to run from officers after their getaway vehicle crashed into a fence.
Town and Country sale

It’s good for MacArthur Boulevard and good for Springfield, says Ald. Joe McMenamin: the sale of Town and Country Shopping Center. Pending some finalities, Larkspur Properties of Miami, Fla., has purchased the center for more than $6 million, said McMenamin. The center is still home to Chuck E. Cheese...
Line forms at Beachler’s in Peoria for $2.38 gas

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The corner of University and War Memorial in Peoria was packed Wednesday morning as drivers waited for a special deal on gasoline. From 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., Beachler’s offered gas for $2.38 per gallon, the same price it was on the day of Biden’s inauguration. Long lines formed before 10 a.m.
Three Peoria teenagers arrested on gun charges after Springfield ‘pop up party’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Three young men from Peoria are now facing charges related to weapons violations in connection with an incident in Springfield. According to 25 News, Springfield Police say they responded to a pop up party Sunday and caught 19-year-olds Nasaan Booker and Coree Carlton — as well as 18-year-old William Sanchez after they tried to flee from officers.
Man struck and killed by vehicle in Urbana identified

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was struck by a vehicle in Champaign and killed has been identified. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Christopher D. Bowen, 50, of Sandoval, was hit near Park Street and Cunningham Avenue in Urbana, Illinois just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. Bowen was pronounced...
Coroner identifies victim in Springfield deadly shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has recently identified the shooting victim who died at HSHS St. John’s Hospital on Tuesday night. Results from an autopsy conducted on Wednesday indicate 25-year-old Jayvon Watson of Springfield died from multiple gunshot wounds. The death is being investigated as a homicide and remains under investigation […]
Giant Slide To Remain In Springfield As Sale Is Finalized

It’s confirmed: the iconic Giant Slide will remain at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Doug Knight of Knight’s Action Park closed the deal over the weekend to purchase the local landmark for a reported price of $250,000. Several other buyers had expressed interest in the slide, but they had planned to dismantle it and move it out of the city, while Knight pledged to keep it here. The City of Springfield is supporting the purchase with a “sponsorship” for which the city will pay $30,000 a year for the next four years. The Slide will also be emblazoned with a Route 66 logo and will become a focal point of the city’s Route 66 marketing. As part of the deal, the Giant Slide is expected to be open on Saturdays during the summer, instead of just at State Fair time.
FM man arrested on gun charge in Illinois

CARTHAGE – Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy reported three different gun-related incidents over the past weekend, including one Fort Madison man. On Thursday May 19, 2022, at approximately 2:51 a.m. a Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a 2007 GMC truck for an expired registration.
House catches fire overnight in Rantoul

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A house in Rantoul caught fire just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday. It happened at the corner of Gleason and Marcia Drive. Officials said that there was no one in the house at the time of the fire. No one was injured in the fire and the cause is still under […]
Watch now: Plenty of jobs but few applicants, employers say at job fair

DECATUR — Finding applicants isn't the problem at Gingerich Trucking so much as getting them through the hiring process and actually working. At the job fair on Wednesday at the Decatur Civic Center, which was sponsored by the Herald & Review, job seekers were few, but a number of employers ranging from Gingerich to Decatur Public Schools were on hand and ready to hire people.
Coroner: Inmate dies from natural causes

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon recently released the autopsy results after a man was transported from the Sangamon County Jail to the Springfield Memorial Hospital on April 14 and died in the hospital three days later. The coroner said the results indicate Dylan Schlieper-Clark died from natural causes.
Champaign firefighters battle overnight fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters responded to a house engulfed in flames overnight on Thursday. This happened between Stonebridge Court and Ironwood Lane. Fire officials were called to the scene around 2:00 a.m. They reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the home. The fire commander also called for additional firefighters to […]
Champaign Raising Cane’s Hosting Manager Hiring Event on Wednesday

The Champaign-bound Raising Cane’s location will be hosting a hiring event for a restaurant manager on Wednesday in Champaign. The Louisiana-based chain, which specializes in chicken fingers and is a staple in many southern cities in the U.S., will open a restaurant at 411 E. Green St., in Champaign, formerly the site of a Pizza Hut.
Firefighters called to overnight fire at Forsyth Casey’s

FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters were called to a fire overnight at Casey’s General Store in Forsyth. Hickory Point Fire Protection District Chief Josh Trendler said they got the call around 2:30 Tuesday morning. Smoke was reportedly coming from the building. When firefighters got into the building, they found some equipment in the food preparation […]
LISTEN: Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe on Byers & Co

May 23, 2022 – Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe joined Byers & Co for a City of Decatur update. The Mayor and Brian talked about recent graduations, quality of life, and promoting Decatur. Listen to the podcast now!
The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

