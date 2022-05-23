ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Ridge, IL

Fox 18 Sports Sunday: Rockridge Softball

By Dustin Nolan
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MsK4E_0fn0V59D00

A few members of the Rockridge softball team sits down with sports anchor Dustin Nolan to talk about their season.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Taylor Ridge, IL
Sports
City
Taylor Ridge, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local 4 WHBF

Longtime Monmouth track and field coach to become next athletic director

Monmouth College track and field coach Roger Haynes, an Illinois Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Famer and one of the most successful coaches in NCAA Division III athletics, will become the college’s full-time director of athletics, recreation, and fitness on July 1. Haynes, who was named Midwest Conference Track and Field Coach […]
MONMOUTH, IA
Local 4 WHBF

River Action hosts scavenger hunt, brings back Ride the River

Join River Action for the largest Trail Scavenger Hunt on the Mississippi River. Ride along the river between June 1-30, look for clues and learn more about our area’s rich culture. Click here to get registered for $20, which includes: Maps with 30 clues, all in limerick form with answer sheets Chalk for leaving positive […]
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox 18 Sports#Rockridge Softball
Local 4 WHBF

Action returns Friday to Davenport Speedway

Davenport Speedway weekly racing returns Friday to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. Grandstand admission is $12 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger. Pit passes are $30 for adult, $15 for kids 3-12, and free kids 2 and younger. Featured will be hot laps, […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Join “Camp iRead” and kick off a summer of free fun

The Rock Island Library’s “Camp iRead” summer activities and all-ages reading challenge offers more than 118 opportunities to read, learn and have fun. Options cover all age groups and include camp-themed craft kits, in-person events at libraries, movie showings, library outreach around town and chances to explore new interests. These activities are free and the […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Kay, Marolf win Late Model feature at Davenport Speedway

Nick Marolf and Justin Kay each won an IMCA Late Model feature Friday at Davenport Speedway. However, the two racers used way different paths to get to victory lane. In Petersen Plumbing & Heating IMCA Late Model action, Nick Marolf led all twenty-five laps en route to the make-up feature win April 29, a news […]
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Local 4 WHBF

Butterflies, Foam and Fun in Bettendorf

As part of Zip Code Day (5/27/22), the Bettendorf Faith Communities are offering “Butterflies, Foam and Fun” for the whole family from 5-9 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd Street in Bettendorf. Get up close to butterflies at the butterfly encounter tents and learn more about them through activities for all ages. Enjoy lots […]
BETTENDORF, IA
QuadCities.com

Meet Our Latest Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Sweet, Sweet Churro!

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Well, get ready to fall in love with Churro! This one year old Pitbull Mix is the life of the party! Churro is a fun-loving, high-energy, talkative pup looking for an active home. We believe Churro would do well in a home with children and possibly other dogs, but will need a home with no cats. This goofy goober is ready for a home! Come meet him today!
MILAN, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Riverside Family Aquatic Center opens for season May 28

Riverside Family Aquatic Center, located at 3300 Fifth Avenue in Moline, will open for the 2022 pool season on May 28 at 12 p.m. Built in 2004, Riverside Family Aquatic Center offers a zero-depth entry pool, a lap pool and an SCS interactive water playground. Lifeguards are always on duty to help ensure a safe […]
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Channel Cat Water Taxi season opens May 27

The Channel Cat Water Taxi season officially begins on Friday, May 27 at 9 a.m. Construction is ongoing at the John Deere Commons dock, and at this time, passengers will be unable to use this location. It is anticipated the dock will open within the next several weeks. Passengers may board at the three other […]
DAVENPORT, IA
prestontimesonline.com

Preston Locker Nears First Anniversary

Marshall Driscoll and Megan David have been the proud owners of Preston Locker since July 2021. Their business is doing very well, and they hope to continue the work they are doing now and grow their client list. As the client list grows it helps the process of custom beef and hogs. They have made some changes, but the major change was the custom slaughter portion of the business. This stopped in Preston around the end of September 2019. The process to get a beef slaughter was around 24 months. With the growth of the beef and hog industry they are able to get the process done quicker. One of their major successes has been the custom smoked process. Not every locker has a smoked process, so this is very valuable to Preston Locker. Not only is it very valuable but it decreases the time to finish products for consumers. Preston Locker has been lucky enough to expand their client list because of a lot of other values as a business. In the past year they have been lucky enough to get consumers from Wisconsin and Illinois also as far as three hours away.
PRESTON, IA
KWQC

First Alert Day Thursday until 8PM for strong thunderstorms

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY Thursday until 8 PM Thursday for strong storms***. A First Alert Day will be in effect Thursday from until 8 PM Thursday for strong storms. There is a slight risk for eastern counties because of the risk for strong winds, hail and isolated tornadoes. At this time strong storms producing up to golf ball sized hail and developing along highway 34. These are all drifting to the north at 30mph. These storms will keep moving north and will bring a severe risk through the evening. Heavy rain and lightning will be possible with these storms. FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

606
Followers
731
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy