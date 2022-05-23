ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

TikTok Star @GardenMarcus Makes Announcement

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article@GardenMarcus has more than 680,000 followers on TikTok and has earned more than 8.2 million...

www.click2houston.com

Click2Houston.com

Houston TikTok star ‘DEMOLA the Violinist’ performs live

HOUSTON – We’re introducing you to a local musician who’s bringing his unique flair to the classical four-string instrument. ‘DEMOLA the Violinist,’ has gone viral on social media with his joyful covers of popular tunes. The Houston-based virtuoso stopped by Houston Life to perform a beautiful...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Dancing With the Houston Stars: Team "Keeping Up with the Joneses"

Dancing With the Houston Stars is back after a two-year pandemic break! The fan-favorite event will feature local couples for the first time. Angela and Dallas Jones share with Fox 26 their experience of spending weeks in preparation and hoping to take home the trophy!
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Mom of Katy gold-medal Olympian gets promised food truck

At the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo last summer, Tamyra Mensah-Stock of Katy became the first Black woman to win a gold medal in wrestling. When asked how she might use Olympic prize money, Tamyra quickly said she planned to purchase a $30,000 food truck for her mother, who she said strongly supported her championship journey.
KATY, TX
Houston Chronicle

Book World: How DJ Screw put Houston hip-hop on the map

- - - To the uninitiated, hearing a Screw tape for the first time can be unsettling. The slow pitch, the chopped beats, the molasses-thick vocals - it sounds like something is wrong with your stereo. Even Screw's friends and family were confused when they first put a Screw tape in their stereo. "Why it so slow?" recalled Houston rapper Lil' Keke. "The radio broke?" Screw's cousin, Texas rapper Shorty Mac, was driving home from Houston one night when he put an early mix tape in his car deck: "I'm playin' the tape," Shorty Mac remembered, "and I was like, Man, I think he gave me a bad tape."
HOUSTON, TX
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Star, TX
fox26houston.com

Houstonian roller-skated his way onto Beyoncé video

HOUSTON - Roller skating is one of America’s favorite pastimes. Although it never actually went away, it’s kind of always been an underground hobby that people love to do. It has become increasingly popular lately as many more adults including celebrities are taking to the roller rink for that old school feel.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Jeannie Mae’s Creole Soul Food, located east of Pearland, celebrating anniversary

Jeannie Mae’s Creole Soul Food, located at 12830 Scarsdale Blvd., Houston, just out of Pearland city limits, celebrated its one-year anniversary in May. The restaurant offers Creole food, including its popular seafood gumbo bowl, stewed turkey wing with white rice and green beans, and the beef hot sausage patty po'boy. 281-416-4303. www.facebook.com/jeanniescreolesoul.
PEARLAND, TX
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Soul Screwed Series

Houston 2k22 Summer Freaknik Party In Houston June 18

This is not a paid promotion and we have no affiliation with the party. Soul Screwed Series and NewsBreak are not paid affiliates or sponsors. If you are looking for something to do to start your summer off, Houston has all the parties lined up. Janaya Warner, the host of what is being called one of the most epic parties expected to happen in the Houston area, is inviting you to Houstons 2k22 Summer Freaknik Party in Houston on June 18, 2022. There will be a $200 cash prize twerk contest for the best dancer in the city and a $200 cash prize for the best outfit contest!
HOUSTON, TX
ntvhoustonnews.com

Houston’s First Art Bike Festival

Houston Parks Board and Orange Show Center for Visionary Art for Houston’s first Art Bike Festival on May 21. Building on the success of the iconic Art Car Parade, the Art Bike Festival will bring together Houstonians of all ages to celebrate Houston’s great parks and trails through art and creativity.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

INSIDER LIST: Where locals love to take out-of-town visitors to eat in the Houston area

HOUSTON – We asked locals a simple question: Where do you take out-of-town guests to eat when you want to show them around Houston? The restaurant doesn’t have to be the “best” or even your favorite, but rather someplace intimate, exciting, or nostalgic -- the kind of place you bookmark in your brain and save for the perfect outing with the perfect person.
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

One of Houston's richest people just made a $50 million donation

I have recently written about the generosity of several of Houston's richest people. The richest person in Houston, Richard Kinder, has promised to give away 95% of his wealth. David Weekley, the founder of David Weekley Homes, signed the Giving Pledge and has donated millions of dollars to Houston organizations. And John and Laura Arnold were the biggest philanthropists in Houston last year, donating $210 million to various organizations.
HOUSTON, TX
blooloop.com

AstroWorld to return as virtual theme park in the metaverse

AstroWorld, a former Six Flags amusement park in Houston, Texas, has announced its return as a virtual theme park in the metaverse. Six Flags AstroWorld, also known as AstroWorld, was demolished back in 2005. Now, fans will be able to virtually visit the park by purchasing an AstroWorld NFT or AstroWorld token.
HOUSTON, TX

