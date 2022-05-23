TikTok Star @GardenMarcus Makes Announcement

- - - To the uninitiated, hearing a Screw tape for the first time can be unsettling. The slow pitch, the chopped beats, the molasses-thick vocals - it sounds like something is wrong with your stereo. Even Screw's friends and family were confused when they first put a Screw tape in their stereo. "Why it so slow?" recalled Houston rapper Lil' Keke. "The radio broke?" Screw's cousin, Texas rapper Shorty Mac, was driving home from Houston one night when he put an early mix tape in his car deck: "I'm playin' the tape," Shorty Mac remembered, "and I was like, Man, I think he gave me a bad tape."
Comments / 0