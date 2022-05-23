TikTok Star @GardenMarcus Makes Announcement

This is not a paid promotion and we have no affiliation with the party. Soul Screwed Series and NewsBreak are not paid affiliates or sponsors. If you are looking for something to do to start your summer off, Houston has all the parties lined up. Janaya Warner, the host of what is being called one of the most epic parties expected to happen in the Houston area, is inviting you to Houstons 2k22 Summer Freaknik Party in Houston on June 18, 2022. There will be a $200 cash prize twerk contest for the best dancer in the city and a $200 cash prize for the best outfit contest!

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO