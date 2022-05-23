ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newbury, MA

Woman killed and 2 others injured after car reverses ‘very, very rapidly’ into Newbury farm stand

By Gwen Egan
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

The two others injured were taken to Anna Jaques Hospital with "significant" and "serious" injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ztsuG_0fn0SiTE00
Scene outside Sforza Family Farm in Byfield, where a woman was killed and two others were seriously injured in a crash Saturday afternoon. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe

A woman was killed and two others were injured after a car reversed and crashed into a farm stand in Byfield, a village in Newbury.

A vehicle reversed “very very rapidly” into the Sforza Family Farm stand checkout area around 3:35 p.m. Saturday, Newbury Police Chief John Lucey said at the scene according to The Boston Globe.

Susan Sforza Nico, 47, of Seabrook, New Hampshire, was killed in the crash while working at the stand. She was identified Sunday by the Essex District Attorney’s office as a member of the family who owns the farm.

The farm stand was full of customers when the crash occurred.

The Honda CRV that crashed into the stand was operated by a 70-year-old woman who has not been charged as of Sunday evening and is cooperating with the investigation.

The other two people injured were identified as an 8-year-old girl and a 57-year-old man. They were taken to separate area hospitals. The adult man had “significant” injuries while the girl’s were deemed “serious.”

Both have stabilized according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

“Of course, the driver is very, very distraught. Everybody is cooperating with the investigation. The driver is cooperating with the investigation. The result of that investigation will hopefully yield some factual information about what happened here,” said Lucey Saturday according to reporting by WCVB.

This incident is still under investigation by the Newbury Police and the Massachusetts State Police.

Boston

Boston 25 News WFXT

