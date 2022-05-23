ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Owensboro Fire Dept. aims to save lives with blood

By Aaron Chatman
 3 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Fire Department is teaming up with the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center (WKRBC) in order to save more lives around the Tri-State.

OFD says they’re working together for the blood center’s annual “Save Our Summer” blood drive. Officials with the event say the drive ensures blood availability for their community.

Gibson County supports woman recovering from cancer

The event will have breakfast and lunch daily during its run, as well as hourly door prizes and free t-shirts for donors. Save Our Summer is being held June 14 – 16 at the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center on Old Hartford Road. For more information and drive times, click here.

