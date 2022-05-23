ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

St. George firm plans U.S.'s first fully sustainable factory

slenterprise.com
 4 days ago

A 140-job manufacturing and fulfillment project is coming to Beaver County and a company official promises...

slenterprise.com

ksl.com

Red Cliffs Temple gets Angel Moroni statue

ST. GEORGE — Installation of a towering, gilded statue of Angel Moroni drew dozens of onlookers to the Red Cliffs Temple construction site on Tuesday. Crane operators and construction workers collaborated to hoist and secure the statue to a central spire that rises above the three-story building. Other workers, local residents and even visitors snapped photos and recorded videos of the statue's progress to its eventual resting place atop the pink-hued edifice.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

Rising heat heads for Utah records today

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! The heat is on! We saw above-average temperatures with high pressure in control for our Wednesday and on Thursday we could see the hottest temperatures of the year. Above-average heat should peak on Thursday with the potential to tie or break a record in Salt Lake. The […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WTAJ

511PA: 86 miles of Pa. Turnpike reopened after rollover crash

(WTAJ) — The PA Turnpike was temporarily closed between Breezewood and New Stanton with a detour in place Monday morning. UPDATE: According to 511pa.com, the Turnpike has reopened eastbound and westbound after a tractor-trailer rollover happened the morning of May 23. The original story is below. The closure, due to a tractor-trailer rollover between Bedford […]
BREEZEWOOD, PA
WGAL

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman discharged from hospital

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman released the following statement Sunday:. “Today I am headed back to Braddock. After getting amazing care from the wonderful team at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, I could not be happier to finally be heading home to be with my family. “I want to take...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Senate race between McCormick and Oz clash over mail-in ballots

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tomorrow, the Allegheny County Elections Return Board will count the remaining provisional ballots from last week's primary election. Regardless of what happens once the votes are counted, the Republican U.S. Senate between Dave McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz is headed for a recall because the margins are so tight, the automatic recount clause will likely kick in. Hours ago, the McCormick campaign cited a federal appeals court decision calling on counties to count absentee or mail-in ballots that were not dated by the voter. However, Dr. Oz's campaign is saying differently. In a statement sent to KDKA, lawyers for the Oz campaign said those ballots should be tossed, citing a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision that said a mail-in or absentee ballot that lacks a voter-completed date is invalid and cannot be counted. As of Sunday morning, Dr. Oz leads McCormick 418,508 votes to 417,430.
PITTSBURGH, PA
stgeorgeutah.com

Wheel torn from pickup during 2-vehicle crash on Sunset Boulevard

ST. GEORGE — A wheel was torn from a pickup truck when two vehicles collided on Sunset Boulevard near Dixie Drive during heavy lunchtime traffic Tuesday. Shortly after noon, officers and emergency personnel responded to what was initially reported as a rollover just west of the intersection of West Sunset Boulevard and Dixie Drive in St. George. Officers arrived to find two drivers who reported they were uninjured at the scene.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
erienewsnow.com

Missing 3-Year-Old Boy Found in Lake Erie after Search Dies

The missing three-year-old Erie boy who was found in Lake Erie following a search Saturday has died, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Troopers were called to Northview Dr. in Harborcreek Township just after 5 p.m. to assist Fairfield Hose Volunteer Fire Department, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, the Coast Guard and other volunteers in finding the child.
ERIE, PA

Community Policy