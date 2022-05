OGDEN — Those in the market for a new job could receive an on-the-spot offer from the Internal Revenue Service during a hiring event this week in Ogden. The IRS will host a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday this week — May 25-26 — at the Copper Nickel Events Center, 2450 Grant Ave. in Ogden, according to a news release. Walk-ins are welcome and the hiring event is open to the public.

