Tulsa, OK

Gilcrease Expressway extension to be toll road, despite residents’ concerns

By Spencer Humphrey, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 first covered how Berryhill residents were upset over new toll gates on a Gilcrease Expressway extension, but Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) has said the extension will be tolled no matter what.

James Poling with the OTA said local agencies brought in OTA to build the project after years of trying to find funding.

“The City of Tulsa and Tulsa County… it’s been on their plans for over a half century now. They wanted to make sure this happened.”

He said OTA was just going to build the river crossing initially.

But local agencies soon realized they’d need OTA for the whole thing because of funding challenges.

“They did not have the funding mechanism to do this without OTA,” said Poling.

He said because of how OTA operates, local leaders knew it would mean having to toll the entire stretch.

“The moment OTA becomes involved… OTA doesn’t use… in terms of maintenance and such, they don’t use tax-funded money.”

Poling said they will leave the section the new road from I-44 to 51st street untolled, but they simply can’t afford to leave any longer stretch available to use for free.

The new stretch of highway is set to open later in summer.

