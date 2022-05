INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Economic development officials on Thursday said they want a site in Boone County to be Indiana’s answer to research and development parks elsewhere. Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly & Co. announced this week it will build a pair of pharmaceutical manufacturing plants in Boone County. On Thursday, Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers said if the county’s leaders agree, the plants will occupy a 7,000-acre tract that the Indiana Economic Development Corp. bought earlier this year. That purchase sparked months of questions and even a tense town hall meeting among area residents who were trying to figure out what the land would be used for.

