ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, WV

An I-70 traffic warning and a murder suspect in custody: Here are the week’s top headlines

By Kathryn Ghion
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xjmom_0fn0PqK100

Here are your top weekly headlines.

The construction zone on I-70 near the West Virginia and Pennsylvania state line has become a dangerous place to drive. Three people have been killed in that area, in separate accidents, in just the last two weeks.

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard says he wants to avoid any more tragedies and is pleading with drivers to slow down and stay focused on the road.

Right now traffic is down to one lane in both directions on I-70 and is often stopped. Sheriff Howard says they’ll keep extra police cruisers in that zone now to watch speeds, and he has one more piece of advice.

Loose objects in your vehicle. Very dangerous. So make sure everything is secure, the smallest thing can cause major injuries in a crash, in a sudden stop crash. So beware of that. If belongings happen to move while you’re driving, leave them move, leave them be.

Sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio County

A suspect in a murder on Wheeling Island was apprehended more than a year after the shooting.
Niyajah A. Hales was wanted in connection to a January 2021 shooting outside the VooDoo Lounge.
The 20-year-old was arrested in the Bronx this week.
42-year-old Michael J. Jackson of Wheeling died in that shooting.
A second suspect, Brian Steele, was also arrested in connection to the event last year.

Big news from Trinity Health System this week….they are expanding in Belmont County.
St. Clairsville will be home to a new neighborhood hospital, featuring 24-hour emergency service.
It will be at the site of the former NAPA Auto Parts Store.

About ten emergency room bays, we’ll have a full service in patient unit upstairs. We’ll have a full service in patient unit. We’ll have 2 operating rooms. We will also have a helipad in the rear of the actual hospital in itself. It’ll be a full service emergency room including all of our laboratory, X ray, cat scan and you name it, we’ll have it.

Dwayne Richardson, President, St. Clairsville Neighborhood Hospital

They plan to break ground this summer, and open the doors in about two years.
Officials say this will create not only construction jobs, but permanent full-time jobs as well.

Health officials in West Virginia are becoming increasingly concerned with a new rise in COVID cases.
The state DHHR reported more than 700 new cases just on Friday alone.
According to new CDC guidelines and the state’s color-coded map, masks are now recommended in three counties.
That determination is made by looking at COVID risk, numbers and hospitalizations.

And finally….families across the country are still having a difficult time finding baby formula, and despite help from the federal government to resume production, it may still take time to stock the shelves.
Parents are teaming up on Facebook to make sure kids are fed.

One local mom started the group ‘Ohio Valley Formula Help”, which now has more than 700 members.
She helps update the page several times a day with which brands are in stock and where.
Local organizations like the Gabriel Project are also doing their best to help.
However all involved ask that people only take what they need, so they can do their best to get formula to more families.

And stay with WTRF.com for the latest headlines any time of the week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Woman shot and killed in Steubenville

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — One woman is dead and a man is custody in Steubenville, according to Steubenville Police Chief Bill McCafferty. McCafferty says the woman was a passenger in a vehicle driven by the male suspect. The male then allegedly shot and killed the woman, say police. The incident happened on Darlington Avenue […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
West Virginia State
Wheeling, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Wheeling, WV
Ohio County, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Ohio County, WV
WTRF- 7News

Guernsey County woman arrested following abduction of a child

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — In a written statement published on the sheriff’s department website, Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden said that a Cambridge woman is in custody in the Franklin County jail Thursday following the alleged abduction of a child from Guernsey County. Investigators with the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a report that Anell […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

100 Deadliest Days for teen drivers starts Monday

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – What starts off as three months of sunny, carefree days off from classes…. School’s ending, vacations are starting, travel is going to be increasing. Lt. Josh Sanders, Wheeling Police Department Can end in tragedy after one mistake in a vehicle. The 100 Deadliest Days begin this Monday, when the country sees […]
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Cdc#I 70#Trinity Health System#Clairsville
CBS Pittsburgh

State police solve cold case killing from 1980

MERCER, Pa. (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police's Troop D Criminal Investigation Assessment Unit announced on Wednesday the closure of a cold case from 1980. Using DNA testing and other methods, they identified the victim of a homicide, Edwin Rodriguez, and his killer, Nestor Quintanal. Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker reviewed the case and said homicide charges would have been filed but Quintanal died in Florida in 2002 at the age of 71. On November 6, 1980, a body was found burning near I-80 in Wolf Creek Township. After an autopsy, the body could not be identified due to third-degree...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WTOV 9

NEWS9 Special Assignment: Walking Away?

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — You may drive by it on Route 43 in Jefferson County and think of it as a prison, but the Eastern Ohio Correction Center is something more than its name, according to those who work in the facility. "Community-based correctional facilities are opportunities for judges...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Man arrested after fatal shooting of neighbor in Washington County

SMITH TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Investigators said a man who was on his riding lawn mower was shot and killed by his neighbor on Wednesday.The Washington County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 44-year-old Jerry Anderson."My nephew wouldn't bother a fruit flea. ... He has two boys, it's just like a bad dream," said Terry Harbison, Anderson's uncle.The deadly neighbor dispute and the SWAT standoff that followed on Loffert Road in Smith Township shook the quiet neighborhood.State police identified the suspect as 52-year-old Bryce Tacy. "I'm not going into specifics of that, but as a result, the suspect fired two shots,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WDTV

Bridgeport woman accused of beating child over chores

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Bridgeport woman is accused of beating a teenage child because of how she completed chores. During an interview at the Child Advocacy Center in Clarksburg, the alleged victim said if she did not complete chores to 46-year-old April Dulaney’s expectations that Dulaney would hit her in the face, according to the complaint.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

All charges dropped against suspect connected to death of woman in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) - The Washington County District Attorney has dropped all charges against a man wanted in connection with a woman's death. Javarr Thomas was accused of driving the car involved in the drive-by that killed Kristin Barfield. In a statement provided to KDKA, District Attorney Jason Walsh said based on the evidence, his office opted to withdraw the charges. Walsh said others could be charged as the investigation continues.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WTOV 9

Wheeling Police Department shows off new drone

WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling Police Department has amped up its equipment, adding its newest sensation – a drone. “We certainly recognize the potential of having a drone and we wanted to do it right,” Chief Shawn Schwertfeger said. The drone can help in anything the police...
ELECTRONICS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg man sentenced to prison for teen bathroom images

A Greensburg man was ordered Thursday to serve up to five years in prison for secretly recording images of two teenage girls in a bathroom. Carlos Rafael Alvarado, 49, was convicted following a nonjury trial in February of one felony charge of attempting to record illicit images of a child and misdemeanor offenses of invasion of privacy and other related counts.
GREENSBURG, PA
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

39K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy