ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Watch: AJ Pollock hits game-winning home run for White Sox

By Geoffrey Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tjf8q_0fn0MvLL00

No matter how long you’ve been in baseball, homering against the New York Yankees in the Bronx always is a thrill. That’s especially true if the Yankees have the best record in the bigs. We find that to be the case this year, and Notre Dame alumnus aj pollock didn’t let that intimidate him Sunday. With his Chicago White Sox and the Bombers tied at 1 in the top of the ninth inning of the first game of a doubleheader, he decided to unleash his power in a timely manner against Aroldis Chapman:

The Sox added an insurance run in the inning and won, 3-1. For Pollock, it was the perfect recap to a solid week. After a slow start that included a trip to the injured list, he has been swinging the bat well as evidenced by his slash line of .375/.407/.667 over the past seven days. Here’s hoping he continues to look good at the plate.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Geoffrey on Twitter: @gfclark89

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

G.G. Jackson is hoping to recruit this five-star prospect to UNC

With two five-star recruits already committed in G.G. Jackson and Simeon Wilcher, the UNC basketball program is off to a hot start in the 2023 cycle. But Hubert Davis and his staff aren’t done yet adding to what will be a very important class. And they have their eyes on another five-star prospect. Matas Buzelis is the top target left on UNC’s board for the 2023 class and while his recruitment has been silent of late, Jackson is trying to do his part in convincing him to join the Tar Heels’ class. Jackson told Jacob Turner of Tar Heels Illustrated that he...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers release former Cowboys draft pick

On Feb. 11, the Carolina Panthers signed defensive end Joe Jackson to a futures deal. 14 weeks later, his future with the team is now non-existent—at least for now. As announced on Tuesday afternoon, following the second day of voluntary offseason team activities, Jackson was waived by the Panthers. This move leaves Carolina with 89 players on its current roster.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Bronx, NY
Chicago, IL
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball target Matthew Mayer names top four schools

The UNC basketball program has one available scholarship remaining for the upcoming season and has its sights set on one of the top transfers on the market. Baylor transfer forward Matthew Mayer has been tied to the North Carolina program since he entered the transfer portal, and on Thursday his portal recruitment took the next step. According to Jeff Goodman, Mayer named his four finalists: North Carolina, Illinois, Texas Tech and Memphis. Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer told @Stadium that he has four finalists: North CarolinaIllinoisMemphisTexas Tech The skilled and athletic forward recently withdrew from the NBA Draft. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 26, 2022 The 6-foot-9...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Farewell to 1988 Notre Dame TV broadcaster Dan Roan

You have to be a certain age now to remember a time when Notre Dame games weren’t broadcast on NBC. One of the last seasons of that happened to be 1988, the last time the Irish won a national championship. With no TV contract tied to a specific network, several networks broadcast the Irish that season. One network was Chicago superstation WGN, and the man handling play-by-play duties in that case was Dan Roan.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Slash
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State freshman offensive lineman Carson Hinzman to wear a coveted number as a Buckeye

When you really think about it, the No. 75 should probably have been retired by the Ohio State program. However, it’s not, and that’s good news for freshman offensive tackle Carson Hinzman. According to a Twitter graphic, the freshman from Hammond, Wisconsin shared, he’s decided to wear the coveted No. 75 at least to start his career in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens agree to terms with CB Kyle Fuller

The Baltimore Ravens secondary struggled mightily during the 2021 season due to a combination of factors. Injury, subpar play and inconsistency plagued the unit, but Baltimore has taken the 2022 offseason to shore up their group and secure talented players at both cornerback and safety. On Tuesday, it was announced...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star Troy Bowles has his top eight programs, Rutgers football makes the cut

It is cutdown season, with four-star linebacker Troy Bowles the latest athlete to release his updated top list of programs. The Florida standout put out his top eight programs on Monday night. A four-star at Jesuit (Tampa, FL), Bowles is the No. 96 player in the nation according to Rivals. He is the No. 19 player in the state and the fourth-best linebacker in the nation according to Rivals. Bowles has narrowed down his college selection to eight programs: Ohio State, Clemson, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Rutgers, Auburn and Oklahoma. For those keeping track at home, that is one ACC program, one that is...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Yankees#Notre Dame
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Zion Williamson officially cleared to return, which could make for a very fun 2022-23 season in New Orleans

By the time the 2022-23 NBA season rolls around, it will have been about four months since the 2021-22 champions were crowned, and nearly six months since the New Orleans Pelicans’ exciting postseason ended with a heartbreaking loss to the Phoenix Suns — a playoff appearance that marked the franchise’s first since 2018.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matthew Mayer narrows transfer options down to 4 programs

Former Baylor forward Matthew Mayer has reportedly narrowed down his potential transfer options to four programs, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium. Mayer, who has one year of eligibility remaining, entered the transfer portal in April while also testing the NBA pre-draft process. He announced this week that he would withdraw from the draft and transfer to a different program next season.
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

These Chicago Sky championship rings featuring the (former) Sears Tower are already iconic

On Tuesday night, the Chicago Sky earned their fourth win of the young 2022 WNBA season when they beat the Indiana Fever 95-50 in front of 7,741 fans at Wintrust Arena. All who were in attendance were treated to much more than just a fantastic and entertaining battle between two Eastern Conference teams, however. The night was more about what took place before the game — the celebration of the Sky’s 2021 WNBA Championship.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

114K+
Followers
159K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy