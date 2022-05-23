ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, MO

Larry Wayne McKinney

northwestmoinfo.com
 3 days ago

Larry Wayne McKinney, 72, of Maryville, MO, passed from this life at home on May 21, 2022, with family at his side. Born on June 7, 1949, in Maryville, MO, his parents Wilbur D. and Esther M. (Archer) McKinney. He lived most all his life in the area. His...

www.northwestmoinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Michaela Dawn McCormack

Michaela Dawn McCormack, 31, of Wellsville, Missouri and former Albany, Missouri, resident, passed away April 20, 2022. Michaela was born November 17, 1990 in Jackson County, Missouri. She graduated from Kingdom City High School in 2009. Michaela loved to meet people, always helping those less fortunate than herself. Michaela was...
ALBANY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Edith F. Webb

Edith F. Webb – age 95 of Lathrop, Missouri passed away Tuesday morning, May 24, 2022, at her home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Assembly of God Church in Lathrop or the Plattsburg Senior Center in care of the funeral home. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, May 31st , 2022, at the First Assembly of God Church in Lathrop. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will follow the services at Lathrop Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. (816) 740-4658. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
LATHROP, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Lisa Ann Hopkins

Lisa Ann Hopkins was born November 27, 1964 in Garden City, Kansas, the daughter of Donald L. and Jean M. (Shurbert) Hopkins and passed away May 24, 2022 at her home in Albany at the age of 57. Survivors: daughters, Kandra Katz, Bethany; Wendy Moad; Blaque and Trinity Hopkins, all...
ALBANY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Beverly Kuhns

Services for 75-year-old Beverly Kuhns of Rock Port will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the High Creek Baptist Church in Watson, Missouri, with visitation afterwards. Online condolences may be left and a full obituary read at www.chamberlainfuneral.com.
WATSON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Ronnie Roberts

Funeral services for 78-year-old Ronnie Roberts of Trenton will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested in lieu of flowers to the Food Pantry or the Shriner’s Hospital and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
TRENTON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Chillicothe Teen Seriously Injured In Trenton Pickup Accident

A Chillicothe 17-year-old was seriously injured following a pickup accident north of Trenton Wednesday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the juvenile was driving northbound on NW 22nd Street, one mile north of Trenton, and the vehicle began sliding. The pickup went off the side of the roadway, struck a ditch and began to overturn. The vehicle came to a stop on the east side of the roadway.
TRENTON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Two Iowa Residents Arrested in Harrison County Wednesday

Two Newton, Iowa residents were arrested in Harrison County Wednesday. At 6:06 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 29-year-old Laci Smith who is facing charges for two felony possessions of a controlled substance for a synthetic narcotic and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Troopers also arrested 34-year-old Tyler Child...
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri Announces ’22 Scholarship Recipients

Unionville, MO – Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri has announced the 2022 scholarship recipients. Each bank location selects one high school graduate to receive a $500 scholarship. Recipients are chosen on academic achievement, community activities and leadership and school activities and leadership. Recipients include Karlie Ingersoll of Putnam County;...
UNIONVILLE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Four Injured in Accident East of Chillicothe Monday Afternoon

(Chillicothe, MO) – Four individuals were injured as a result of an accident that took place three miles East of Chillicothe Monday. At 1:25 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to an accident that occurred as two vehicles were eastbound on US-36 Highway. The first vehicle driven by...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Omaha truck Driver Injured After Hitting Guardrail

An Omaha truck driver was left with minor injures Tuesday afternoon when his semi hit an interstate highway guardrail in Buchanan County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 32-year-old Omaha resident Josue M. Amaya was driving a 2014 Volvo tractor trailer southbound on Interstate 29 at the 44 mile marker in St. Joseph when the truck went off the east side of the highway where it hit a guardrail with its front bumper and began sliding. It ultimately hit a cable barrier and came to rest on its wheels facing south.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Cameron Man Arrested Tuesday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol

A Cameron man was arrested Tuesday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Clinton County. At 7:38 A.M. troopers arrested 35-year-old Deron A. Williams on accusatory charges of a misdemeanor D.W.I. for drugs and a misdemeanor possession of marijauna charge. Williams was booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail where...
CAMERON, MO
NewsBreak
Obituaries
northwestmoinfo.com

Excelsior Springs Man Dies in Clay County Crash Monday

Troopers report an Excelsior Springs man died in a crash Monday morning in Clay County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 10:12 Monday morning on U.S. 69, at North Jesse James Road, as a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Richard A. Dobbins headed westbound.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Chillicothe Resident Involved in Accident Monday Evening

A Chillicothe resident was involved in a single vehicle accident Monday in Livingston County. Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the accident occurred at 5:05 P.M. when 20-year-old Kennadie Crowe was driving southbound on Route-D two miles South of Utica. Her vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway,...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Savannah Man Arrested on Two Outstanding Warrants in Andrew County Tuesday

A Savannah man was arrested on two outstanding warrants in Andrew County Tuesday. Just before 7:45 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 37-year-old Christopher R. French on two misdemeanor traffic warrants originally out of Andrew County. French was booked into the Andrew County Sheriff’s Office where he awaits bond....
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Lane closure scheduled for portion of southbound I-35 beginning May 31

Following the holiday weekend some contracted work will be narrowing a portion of Interstate 35 in Clay County for nearly two weeks. The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced scheduled permit work will require the closure of the left lane of southbound I-35 from approximately Missouri Route 291 to just north of Missouri Route 152 beginning at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, until approximately Friday, June 10 due to Buckeye Pipeline making repairs to a pipeline in the area.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Milan Teen Arrested Following Wreck

A Milan teen was given multiple citations following an accident Wednesday morning in Mercer County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports 19-year-old Milan resident Marcus A. Glidewell was arrested at 9:31 A.M. Wednesday on charges of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident, being a minor in possession of alcohol, and for leaving the scene of an accident.
MILAN, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Buchanan County I-229 and Route 759 Ramps to Close Next Week

As part of a bridge rehabilitation project along Interstate 229, the Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway) ramps at I-229 will close to all traffic next week. The Missouri Department of Transportation says the Northbound Stockyards Expressway ramp to northbound I-229 will close June 1–22. The Southbound I-229 ramp to the...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

ISU Extension Plans CWD Program In Wayne County

Iowa State University Extension and the D-N-R are offering more sessions of a program called Chronic Wasting Disease Ambassadors. I-S-U Extension’s, Chris Janke , oversees the program. He says one of the sessions will be in Wayne County. He says the disease is really complicated and there are some...
WAYNE COUNTY, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Bethany Pool Opening Slightly Delayed

Flooding experienced on Wednesday evening will force a delay of the Bethany City Pool’s opening. The pumps are being serviced, but the pool will not be opening for the weekend. The pool will open as soon as possible.
BETHANY, MO

