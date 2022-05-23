Larry Wayne McKinney

Edith F. Webb – age 95 of Lathrop, Missouri passed away Tuesday morning, May 24, 2022, at her home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Assembly of God Church in Lathrop or the Plattsburg Senior Center in care of the funeral home. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, May 31st , 2022, at the First Assembly of God Church in Lathrop. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will follow the services at Lathrop Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. (816) 740-4658. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.

LATHROP, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO