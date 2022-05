Calvin Lee Gunn, 30 of Weatherby, MO passed away after a logging accident on May 23rd, 2022. He was surrounded by loved ones at his death. Calvin was born on August 13, 1991 in St. Joseph, MO to Kent and Tracy Gunn. Calvin graduated from Maysville high school in 2010. He enjoyed hunting , fishing, being at the lake, and spending time with family. Calvin loved having a good time and shared his opinion often with many! Calvin was always a hard worker and has been there for many people in times of need!

WEATHERBY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO