Rochester, NY

Genesee River receives maintenance

WHEC TV-10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Genesee River in downtown...

www.whec.com

WHEC TV-10

Consumer Investigation: This Rochester Renter had a soccer ball-sized hole in her ceiling. She says the city did little

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If you live in the Flower City, chances are you're renting your home. And half of Rochester renters live in substandard housing. This is an issue I’ve been investigating for months. While touring rentals I've seen everything from rodents to roof leaks to rotting floors. Some renters tell me they've been trying to get their homes repaired for years, and the city has done little more than cite violations and issue fines.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

New garage dedicated after late squad member

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Local responders in Canandaigua just got a big upgrade. The Canandaigua Emergency Squad held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to unveil a brand new garage for their ambulances. This garage is dedicated and named after an emergency squad board member, Steve Lacrosse, who was killed in a...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Rochester, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Beacon slates event on downtown revitalization

Downtown Rochester has become a hub of revitalization activity. In the last two decades, the Rochester Downtown Development Corp. reports, more than $2.5 billion has been invested in the center city, and more than 8,500 residents and college students now call downtown home. More changes are on the horizon. They...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Nurses across NY push back against mandatory overtime

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Nurses say staffing shortages are leading to forced overtime and they’re already overstressed and overworked. A number of unions that represent nurses across New York are now calling on the state legislature to do something about it. Whether it’s coming in on their days...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Shots fired into house on Rochester's Cleon St.

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking for suspects after a house was hit by gunfire after midnight on Thursday. The shots hit a house on Cleon Street, near Hudson Avenue. Police say one adult and one teenager were inside. They were not hurt. No one is in custody....
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Vote for Play of the Week: May 26

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Here is the News10NBC Play of the Week brought to you by Alfred State for May 26. Watch the video above then vote for which one you think is the Play of the Week.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Memorial Day events planned for the Rochester area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Towns in the Rochester area are announcing their Memorial Day plans after two years of canceled or toned-down plans due to the pandemic. Towns and villages' plans are organized by county size and name in the list below. Monroe County. Rochester. Vietnam Veterans of America...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

National Guard deployment at Monroe Community Hospital ends on Thursday

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — The last day of National Guard support at Monroe Community Hospital is on Thursday. The last sixty guard members from New York State’s COVID emergency plan to address hospital shortages will head home. National Guard members deployed to healthcare facilities all over the state...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Roc Cinema to open soon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester's oldest movie theater on South Clinton has new owners and a new name, "Roc Cinema." But this isn't your average popcorn, candy-type theater. You'll be able to enjoy an alcoholic beverage and even a meal while you watch your favorite flicks. This is going...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Gov. Hochul asks 'How does an 18-year-old purchase an AR-15?'

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul says she wants to change the rules when it comes to who can buy an AR-15 weapon in New York. She'll have to hurry. The last day of the session for lawmakers is next Thursday. Here was the question the governor posed.
WHEC TV-10

Man convicted of manslaughter for 2020 shooting in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A Monroe County Judge has convicted a 34-year-old man of manslaughter for a Rochester shooting death in August of 2020. Jamil Knox was found guilty of shooting Alondo Lathrop, Jr. in the back and neck while he was riding his bike on Wabash Street near North Goodman.
ROCHESTER, NY

