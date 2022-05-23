Genesee River receives maintenance

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If you live in the Flower City, chances are you're renting your home. And half of Rochester renters live in substandard housing. This is an issue I’ve been investigating for months. While touring rentals I've seen everything from rodents to roof leaks to rotting floors. Some renters tell me they've been trying to get their homes repaired for years, and the city has done little more than cite violations and issue fines.
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Local responders in Canandaigua just got a big upgrade. The Canandaigua Emergency Squad held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to unveil a brand new garage for their ambulances. This garage is dedicated and named after an emergency squad board member, Steve Lacrosse, who was killed in a...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A season sign of spring and summer: The Food Truck Rodeo returns to the Rochester Public Market. Mobile cuisine, local drinks, live music, and more are back at the Market for the second rodeo of the season series on Wednesday, May 25 from 5 p.m. to 9 pm. “Food Truck Rodeos […]
Downtown Rochester has become a hub of revitalization activity. In the last two decades, the Rochester Downtown Development Corp. reports, more than $2.5 billion has been invested in the center city, and more than 8,500 residents and college students now call downtown home. More changes are on the horizon. They...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Nurses say staffing shortages are leading to forced overtime and they’re already overstressed and overworked. A number of unions that represent nurses across New York are now calling on the state legislature to do something about it. Whether it’s coming in on their days...
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking for suspects after a house was hit by gunfire after midnight on Thursday. The shots hit a house on Cleon Street, near Hudson Avenue. Police say one adult and one teenager were inside. They were not hurt. No one is in custody....
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — The Hemlock Filtration Plant, which supplies Rochester with drinking water, has won a water quality award for the 20th straight year, the city announced on Tuesday. Rochester's water filtration plant met or exceeded all federal and state quality standards in 2021, receiving an award from...
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Two recent mass shootings in nearby Buffalo and in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas have prompted RCSD to further point out its security procedures and protocols. Any visitor is only allowed to enter and leave at each school's main entrance. They must present a...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Towns in the Rochester area are announcing their Memorial Day plans after two years of canceled or toned-down plans due to the pandemic. Towns and villages' plans are organized by county size and name in the list below. Monroe County. Rochester. Vietnam Veterans of America...
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — The last day of National Guard support at Monroe Community Hospital is on Thursday. The last sixty guard members from New York State’s COVID emergency plan to address hospital shortages will head home. National Guard members deployed to healthcare facilities all over the state...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester's oldest movie theater on South Clinton has new owners and a new name, "Roc Cinema." But this isn't your average popcorn, candy-type theater. You'll be able to enjoy an alcoholic beverage and even a meal while you watch your favorite flicks. This is going...
On May 20, while on patrol on Lake Ontario, the Customs and Border Protection's Air and Marine Operations Marine Unit was notified by the U.S. Coast Guard that a vessel was in distress and taking on water.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul says she wants to change the rules when it comes to who can buy an AR-15 weapon in New York. She'll have to hurry. The last day of the session for lawmakers is next Thursday. Here was the question the governor posed.
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that she plans to work with the New York State Assembly on legislation to raise the age limit to 21 for purchasing an AR-15 rifle in the wake of two mass shootings. In both the Texas school shooting on Tuesday and...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A Monroe County Judge has convicted a 34-year-old man of manslaughter for a Rochester shooting death in August of 2020. Jamil Knox was found guilty of shooting Alondo Lathrop, Jr. in the back and neck while he was riding his bike on Wabash Street near North Goodman.
