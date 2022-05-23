ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Mirage, CA

Sunnylands is looking for high school graduate tour guides

By Laurilie Jackson
3 days ago
 3 days ago
Sunnylands is hiring graduating high school seniors for their internship program that trains eligible college students to serve as Sunnylandsguides.


The Sunnylands tour guide internship program is a paid position and students can earn credit opportunities from participating colleges, universities and majors. It is also designed to help students prepare for their future careers through professional development workshops, individual assessment and the exploration of “soft skills” to develop strengths as a team member and future leader.


The new class of interns will begin instruction in August and will serve as Sunnylands guides from September through early June 2023. Students will have the opportunity to stay for a maximum of three seasons, receiving advanced skill-building programs each year.


“Tour guides are responsible for advancing the educational mission of The Annenberg Foundation Trust at Sunnylands by providing a welcoming experience at the Center & Gardens, historic house, and grounds through guided tours,” said Michaeleen Gallagher, director of education and environmental programs. “As a tour guide, students will be able to gain work experience in a beautiful environment that incorporates art, architecture, history, hospitality, golf course operations, and environmental sustainability.”

A full description of the Sunnylands guide program, eligibility requirements, and links to an application can be found here: https://sunnylands.org/guide-program/

Sunnylands Center & Garden is located at 37977 Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage.

