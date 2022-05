The Salem Wildcats season came to an end as Reid Well and the 8th seeded Vandalia Vandals kept them off balance all day in a 2-0 loss in their 2a title game at Vandalia Mutual Insurance Field. The Vandals got on the board in the 3rd inning with a pair of runs and Well took over from there. The right hander allowed just 2 hits on the day as he struck out 7 Wildcats. Salem had a chance in the final inning with the tying 2 runs on base, but a groundout to 2nd finished the season. Charlie Hunter and Aden Susmena singled for the only Salem hits. Griffin Day went all 7 for the Cats allowing 7 hits and 2 runs. Vandalia improves to 20-16 on the season and will play Columbia at TTown tomorrow at 4 following the Eagles 5-1 win over Althoff to win the Marquette Regional. Salem’s season ends at 14-21.

SALEM, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO